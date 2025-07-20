Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team are scheduled toir Ireland for three T20Is and two ODI matches. While the T20I series will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin, between Sunday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 23; the ODI series will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast, on Saturday, July 26 and Monday, July 28.

The T20I series will mark the first meeting in the format between the two sides since their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier clash back in April 2024. Additionally, Ireland and Zimbabwe women’s teams crossed paths in ODIs back in January 2024 in Harare.

The Irish women recently took part in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan in April, where they finished fifth on the six-team points table, failing to qualify for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 later this year. In T20Is, Ireland last played in December 2024 in Bangladesh, winning a three-match series 3-0.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, toured the USA to play a series of three T20Is and two ODIs in April and May. Zimbabwe won the T20I segment of the tour by a 2-1 margin, and managed to level the ODI series by winning the decider in Dallas.

Nonetheless, star all-rounders Gaby Lewis and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano will be leading the Ireland and Zimbabwe teams, respectively, in both, the upcoming T20I and ODI series.

Apart from holding home advantage, Ireland will also enjoy a ranking edge over Zimbabwe. As per the latest ICC rankings, Ireland are ranked ninth on the women T20I charts with 194 rating points.

The Zimbabwe team is positioned 14th on the table with 132 points. Ireland are also ranked higher than Zimbabwe on the ODI team charts, finding themselves at number 10 with 50 points, in comparison to Zimbabwe’s 14th place with mere 16 points.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025 telecast channel list

The Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I and ODI series will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland 2025 on the FanCode app and website. Fans will be required to buy a match pass of INR 19 and the entire series pass for INR 59.

