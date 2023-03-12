"Is it PSL or EA Cricket 07?"- Twitter reacts as Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators score 515 runs in 40 overs of Pakistan Super League T20 match

Multan Sultans knocked Quetta Gladiators out of PSL 8 with a close win against them at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last night. The Sultans beat the Gladiators by nine runs in a game where the two teams aggregated 515 runs in 40 overs.
It was a nightmare for all the bowlers, as both teams scored more than 250 runs in their 20-over innings. Multan Sultans posted 262/3 on the board, riding on a quickfire ton from opening batter Usman Khan.
In reply, Quetta Gladiators raced to 208/5 in the 17th over before Abbas Afridi's hat-trick derailed their chase. Quetta ended with 253/8 in 20 overs, losing by nine runs.
The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators set a new record for the highest aggregate in a T20 match. It was yet another high-scoring game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The pitches in PSL 2023 have assisted the batters a lot. As mentioned ahead, this was not the first high-scoring game of the season at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The deck in Rawalpindi is one of the flattest ones in the world.
Still, Multan Sultans' bowler Abbas Afridi managed to take a hat-trick and complete a five-wicket haul against the Quetta Gladiators. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking five wickets in a match where the batters scored 515 runs in 40 overs.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afridi shared his key to success and said:
"I try to focus on variations and also yorkers. New ball, had to adjust. Thankfully, I did well in the Powerplay today. The management has helped the young players a lot."
Multan Sultans climbed to the second spot in the PSL 2023 points table with their win over Quetta Gladiators. They will remain second if Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United today in Rawalpindi.
