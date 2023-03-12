"Is it PSL or EA Cricket 07?"- Twitter reacts as Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators score 515 runs in 40 overs of Pakistan Super League T20 match

Multan Sultans knocked Quetta Gladiators out of PSL 8 with a close win against them at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last night. The Sultans beat the Gladiators by nine runs in a game where the two teams aggregated 515 runs in 40 overs.

It was a nightmare for all the bowlers, as both teams scored more than 250 runs in their 20-over innings. Multan Sultans posted 262/3 on the board, riding on a quickfire ton from opening batter Usman Khan.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators raced to 208/5 in the 17th over before Abbas Afridi's hat-trick derailed their chase. Quetta ended with 253/8 in 20 overs, losing by nine runs.

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators set a new record for the highest aggregate in a T20 match. It was yet another high-scoring game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Here's how cricket fans on Twitter reacted to the match:

Kabir Singh @SnarkyScribe #PSL is the new version of EA Cricket. A score of 260 is no longer a safe bet, and even 240 runs have been chased down twice with ease in last 4 matches. Where are the bowlers? Are they even allowed to play? #CricketTwitter #PSL is the new version of EA Cricket. A score of 260 is no longer a safe bet, and even 240 runs have been chased down twice with ease in last 4 matches. Where are the bowlers? Are they even allowed to play? #CricketTwitter

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

- The highest team total in PSL history

- The second highest team total in PSL history

- The most runs in a T20 innings in Pakistan

- The second most runs in a T20 innings in Asia



This. Is. Pakistan. Super. League. - The highest aggregate match total in T20 cricket- The highest team total in PSL history- The second highest team total in PSL history- The most runs in a T20 innings in Pakistan- The second most runs in a T20 innings in AsiaThis. Is. Pakistan. Super. League. #HBLPSL8 - The highest aggregate match total in T20 cricket- The highest team total in PSL history - The second highest team total in PSL history- The most runs in a T20 innings in Pakistan- The second most runs in a T20 innings in Asia This. Is. Pakistan. Super. League. #HBLPSL8 https://t.co/l63rTuPmme

PSL Memes @PSLMemesWalay A 100 off just 36 deliveries. Unbelievable! What an innings Usman Khan! A 100 off just 36 deliveries. Unbelievable! What an innings Usman Khan! 🔥 https://t.co/zuDmK6TfcH

Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 @SharyOfficial . #PSL8 #HBLPSL8 #Psl2023 #PSL08 Abbas Afridi Takes his first PSL Hattrick on a batting pitch. He got five wickets Today and, with that, also became the highest wicket-taker in PSL this year, overtaking IhsanUllah what a spell Abbas Afridi Takes his first PSL Hattrick on a batting pitch. He got five wickets Today and, with that, also became the highest wicket-taker in PSL this year, overtaking IhsanUllah what a spell♥️👏. #PSL8 #HBLPSL8 #Psl2023 #PSL08 https://t.co/jQXndEzWol

Saqib Shah @Saqibca



I’m not enjoying this bowler massacre matches at all and I’m sure some of you won’t be either.



#QGvMS PCB should not prepare such batting paradise wickets in future for PSL. Either make the pitches even for bowler and batter or either increase the boundary sizes.I’m not enjoying this bowler massacre matches at all and I’m sure some of you won’t be either. PCB should not prepare such batting paradise wickets in future for PSL. Either make the pitches even for bowler and batter or either increase the boundary sizes. I’m not enjoying this bowler massacre matches at all and I’m sure some of you won’t be either. #QGvMS

Akash @Akashkumarjha14



#PSL2023 #CricketTwitter If full strength England T20 team got to bat on one of these pitches PSL is being played on with similar boundary dimensions,we could easily see 350 get breached in a 3/5 match series. If full strength England T20 team got to bat on one of these pitches PSL is being played on with similar boundary dimensions,we could easily see 350 get breached in a 3/5 match series.#PSL2023 #CricketTwitter

"I try to focus on variations" - Abbas Afridi reveals his key to success on batting-friendly wickets in PSL 2023

The pitches in PSL 2023 have assisted the batters a lot. As mentioned ahead, this was not the first high-scoring game of the season at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The deck in Rawalpindi is one of the flattest ones in the world.

Still, Multan Sultans' bowler Abbas Afridi managed to take a hat-trick and complete a five-wicket haul against the Quetta Gladiators. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking five wickets in a match where the batters scored 515 runs in 40 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afridi shared his key to success and said:

"I try to focus on variations and also yorkers. New ball, had to adjust. Thankfully, I did well in the Powerplay today. The management has helped the young players a lot."

Multan Sultans climbed to the second spot in the PSL 2023 points table with their win over Quetta Gladiators. They will remain second if Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United today in Rawalpindi.

