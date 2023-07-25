"It is like discussing the best captains and forgetting MS Dhoni" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam's absence from 2023 World Cup promo

Salman Butt recently expressed his disappointment over Pakistan captain Babar Azam's absence from the Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 promo released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Butt suggested that outrage from Babar's fans was justified, as it was unfair to leave the star batter out of the advertisement. The former cricketer compared it to having a discussion about the best captains in history without mentioning the likes of MS Dhoni and Imran Khan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt remarked:

"It is not a big deal. Babar is not dying to be in a promo. His fans aren't happy with this, and their anger is justified. It is like talking about the best batter in world cricket and not speaking about someone with hundred centuries, or discussing the best captains and forgetting MS Dhoni, Ian Chappell, and Imran Khan. It will surely look biased."

Notably, apart from a small clip of Shaheen Afridi's trademark celebration, there wasn't anything for Pakistani fans to cherish. While other Pakistan players like Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Amir also featured in the video, it was about them getting out or going for runs.

"Shows the mindset of the people who made this promo" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam being ignored

Salman Butt further stated that leaving out Babar Azam might have been intentional on the part of the makers, claiming that it is not something which could have been an honest mistake.

He opined that Pakistan getting unfair treatment isn't new and it has been going on for quite some time now, commenting:

"They didn't forget him. It is a thing that has been going on for a long time now. It is not something that can be forgotten. The promo was not made by a kid who would have forgotten. This just shows the mindset of the people who made this promo. If World No.1 is missing from the World Cup advertisement, this tells your state of mind."

Babar Azam and Co. are scheduled to begin their 2023 World Cup campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.