KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club. The tournament will begin on Sunday, March 2, and run till Friday, April 4.

A total of 16 teams divided into two groups will be a part of this T10 competition. The two groups are:

Group A: Super Lanka, Ai Octopus Challengers, Bangladesh Legends, Al Hajery XI, Winning FKP, Royal Lions, GAT, and Keraniganj Challengers.

Group B: CECC, YSSC, MEC Study Group, Thunder Cats, SBS CC, Tally DRFS, Fakhr-E-Kashmir, and Super XI.

Each team in both groups will face the other seven teams once. The top four teams from both groups will move towards the quarter-finals. The winners will play each other in the semi-final, followed by the final

A total of 64 matches will be played during the tournament. All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

Let’s look at the full schedule along with match timings, squads and streaming details of the KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025:

KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 2

Match 1: Super Lanka vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 11:00 PM

Monday, March 3

Match 2: Bangladesh Legends vs Al Hajery XI, 1:00 AM

Match 3: GAT vs Keraniganj Challengers, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, March 4

Match 4: Winning FKP vs Royal Lions, 1:00 AM

Wednesday, March 5

Match 5: CECC vs Tally DRFS, 11:00 PM

Thursday, March 6

Match 6: Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs YSSC, 1:00 AM

Match 7: Super Lanka vs Bangladesh Legends, 11:00 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 8: MEC Study Group vs SBS CC, 12:45 AM

Match 9: Thunder Cats vs Super XI, 2:30 AM

Match 10: Ai Octopus Challengers vs Al Hajery XI, 11:00 PM

Saturday, March 8

Match 11: GAT vs Winning FKP, 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 12: Bangladesh Legends vs Keraniganj Challengers, 1:00 AM

Match 13: CECC vs Fakhr-E-Kashmir, 11:00 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 14: Tally DRFS vs YSSC, 1:00 AM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 15: MEC Study Group vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 16: SBS CC vs Super XI, 1:00 AM

Match 17: Super Lanka vs Al Hajery XI, 11:00 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 18: Ai Octopus Challengers vs GAT, 1:00 AM

Match 19: Keraniganj Challengers vs Royal Lions, 11:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 22: Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Match 20: CECC vs YSSC, 12:45 AM

Match 21: Tally DRFS vs MEC Study Group, 2:30 AM

Match 23: Winning FKP vs Super Lanka, 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 16

Match 24: Royal Lions vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 1:00 AM

Match 25: Bangladesh Legends vs GAT, 11:00 PM

Monday, March 17

Match 26: Al Hajery XI vs Keraniganj Challengers, 1:00 AM

Match 27: SBS CC vs CECC, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 28: Tally DRFS vs Super XI, 1:00 AM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 29: Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs MEC Study Group, 11:00 PM

Thursday, March 20

Match 30: YSSC vs Thunder Cats, 1:00 AM

Match 31: SBS CC vs Tally DRFS, 11:00 PM

Friday, March 21

Match 32: Winning FKP vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:45 AM

Match 33: Royal Lions vs GAT, 2:30 AM

Match 34: Super XI vs Fakhr-E-Kashmir, 11:00 PM

Saturday, March 22

Match 35: Ai Octopus Challengers vs Bangladesh Legends, 12:45 AM

Match 36: CECC vs MEC Study Group, 2:30 AM

Sunday, March 23

Match 37: Royal Lions vs Super Lanka, 11:00 PM

Monday, March 24

Match 38: Winning FKP vs Al Hajery XI, 1:00 AM

Match 39: SBS CC vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, March 25

Match 40: YSSC vs Super XI, 1:00 AM

Match 41: Super Lanka vs GAT, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 42: Ai Octopus Challengers vs Keraniganj Challengers, 1:00 AM

Match 43: Bangladesh Legends vs Winning FKP, 11:00 PM

Thursday, March 27

Match 44: Al Hajery XI vs Royal Lions, 1:00 AM

Friday, March 28

Match 45: Tally DRFS vs Fakhr-E-Kashmir, 12:45 AM

Match 46: CECC vs Thunder Cats, 2:30 AM

Match 47: Bangladesh Legends vs Royal Lions, 11:00 PM

Saturday, March 29

Match 48: YSSC vs SBS CC, 12:45 AM

Match 49: MEC Study Group vs Super XI, 2:30 AM

Match 50: Tally DRFS vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 30

Match 51: Ai Octopus Challengers vs Winning FKP, 12:45 AM

Match 52: CECC vs Super XI, 2:30 AM

Match 53: Super Lanka vs Keraniganj Challengers, 11:00 PM

Monday, March 31

Match 54: Al Hajery XI vs GAT, 12:30 AM

Match 55: Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs SBS CC, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, April 1

Match 56: YSSC vs MEC Study Group, 1:00 AM

Wednesday, April 2

1st Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 2:30 AM

2nd Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Thursday, April 3

3rd Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 12:45 AM

4th Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 2:30 AM

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Friday, April 4

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 1:00 AM

3/4 Place Play off: TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 6:30 PM

KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025 on the website and application of FanCode. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

KCC T10 Anjum Raza Shah Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Super Lanka

Dinesh Preemal, Ishara Maduwantha, Mohamed Safraz, Ruzly Mohammed, Dulshantha Bengalage, Lakruwan Viraj, Mohamed Aashath, Mohamed Riyas, Ravishan Madusanka, Tharindu Sankalpa, Chaminda Kumara (wk), Ruwan Kumara (wk), Sumith Kumarasiri (wk), Wije Nishantha (c & wk), Bandara Mudiyanselage, Charith Duminda, Gayan Wanniarachchi, Irfan Ebrahim, Irshad Mohamed, Jiffry Ahmed, Kalum Dissanayaka, Kowsalya Manoj, Lahiru Dilshan, Roshan Dilukshan

Ai Octopus Challengers

Mohammad Ilyas, Nathan Siju, Rahul Murali, Abhijith Ashokan, Ahamad Kabeer, Anoop Oravankundil, Arun John, Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Hisham, Nichel Prakash (c), Sanal Sreerag, Shibu Omanakuttan, Siju Mathew, Sivakoti Medapati, Sonu Xavier, Thamseeth Mohammad, Ahamed Basha (wk), Ashif Hassan (wk), Hashim Mohammed (wk), Bilal Kazmi, Robin Plathanath, Sujith Vadakkootil

Bangladesh Legends

Al Amin Elias, Anowar Kalam, Azizul Hoque, Kasdul Hossain, MD Mostafijur Rahman, Md Sabin Miah MD Moslem, Md Shamim Reza, MD Termim Alam, Mohammad Monir, Sheikh Munir, Sheikh Shifat Ullah, Shohag Jashim, Atiuzzaman Nuruzzaman, Billal Hossain Yousuf, Mario Anthony Agostinho, MD Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Arman Hosen, Abdullah Mamun (wk), Babu Hossain, Md Sagur Ali, Rifat Miah

Al Hajery XI

Abdul Sunge, Mubin Abdul Rehman, Nabil Masurkar, Aadil Mamtule, Ataulla Rawal, Imran Mahadik, Junaid Khatib, Mudassar Mahadik, Ravindra Reddy, Saber Mahadik, Tahoor Hamdule, Wasif Parkar, Fawazan Nilikkar (c & wk), Majid Tambe (wk), Abdul Maruf, Luqmaan Kardame, Mohmmad Jafar Rawal

Winning FKP

Adnan Munawar Butt, Asad Farooq, Bader Khaled Sajjad, Mohammed Ayaz, Muhammad Nouman Jamil, Muhammad Shahzad Ahmed, Qamar Fida, Sinan Saif Ullah, Asad Hanif, Fawad Khalid, Mohammad Saif, Mohammed Naveed Akram, Muhammad Waqar Anjum, Nabeel Shahid Butt, Raja Anis Tabassum, Sajid Ali, Syed Irtaza, Ahmed Khalid Hafiz (wk), Tayyab Farrukh Butt (wk), Muhammad Asim (c), Muhammed Naeem Razzaq, Shamsher Singh Sucha

Royal Lions

Ali Khalid, Arjun Thilakan, Bahadur Ali, Basit Ali, Lakshitha Wimalagunarathna, Sebastain Muthukattil, Asideen Rizmi, Manoj Supun Withanage (c), Mohammed Ashrif, Mohammed Wasim, Mohd Taj, Nilush Prayadarshana, Prem Nayakage, T Lasantha, Wassem Abbas, Awishka Madhudhanka (wk), Imas Ismail (wk), Lovelu Akungi (wk), Madushan Nimeshana (wk), Manjula Pathiranalage (wk), Naleen Weerahendige (wk), Renga Pradheep (wk), Abdul Mubeen, Dileep Akliparambil, Mohamed Careem, Mohammad Ali, Mohd Kabir, Muhammad Suhail, Tilina Avantha

GAT

Thankaraj Ganesan, Ansar Yoonus, Vignesh Gopalakrishnan, Ansar Ashraf, Gokul Sunil Kumar, Govind Sunil Kumar, Mohamed Sabni, Navaneeth Krishna, Sarath Vasudev, Deepak Vijayan, Nigel DSouza, Soujeesh Vattaparambil, Rejeesh Murali, Lokesh Shrikani, Sruthish Suresh, Arjun Vadkka, Aromal Sivakumar, Shibu Raj, Nithin Samuel, Joji Raju

Keraniganj Challengers

Abdul Aziz Karim (wk), Arif Hossain, Sha Alam Haque (c & wk), Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Maruf, Mohammed Delowar, Mohan Hossain Bahar, Nasir Uddin, Risten Robin Cardoza, Saiful Islam, Sharif Miah, Abdul Mannan (wk), Abdul Muhsin (wk), Abdur Rouf (wk), Md Shadul Islam (wk), Mohammad Faysal (wk), Peous Hossain, Yousuf Mohiuddin (wk), Md Sarif, Md Shehab Uddin, Mohammad Mofizul Islam, Mohammed O K Samsul Khan, Murad Hossain, Shahin Miah

CECC

Antony Nishantha, Indika Mangalam, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Simsan, Nadeepa Kothwala, Sasanka Widanagama, Shahid Thahir, Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Kanaththage, Ashen Sangeeth, Dulaj Prashantha, Hashan Kankanamge, Rupasinghe Siriwardhana, Akalanka Dilshan (wk), Harischandra Priyakanth (wk), Madhushan Nayanajith (wk), Rameez Mohamed (wk), Viraj Weerasekara (wk), Iman Anju, Madusha Malshan, Mohamed Hameez, Mohamed Rifkhan, Navindu Hettiarachchige, Nilantha Herath, Rifkaz Mohamed (c), Shamal Thunbudal

YSSC

Anfaz Thuwan, Buji Babu Rapaka, Hemantha Karunaratne, Mohamed Rimzan, Ramdeen Mihiraj, Ranjith Wickrama, Sagara Warnasuriya, Chandana Fernando, Farhan Mohammed, Labh Naval, Mohammad Irshard, Pankaj Hans Raj, Suresh Don, Tuwan Azeez, Nishad Hussain (wk), Tuan Rishad Kabeer (wk), Anura Nidarshana, Deepatha Prabath (c), Kalum Vedasinghe, Mohamed Shafraz, Nibras Thuwan, Suranga Gomes, Udaya Liyanagamage

MEC Study Group

Awais Rafi Muhammad, Mohammad Moiz, Mohammad Nabeel, Muhammad Akhtar Javed, Muhammad Suleman Butt, Syed Shabi Abbas, Aqeel Ahmed, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Nadeem Akram, Sohail Ahmed, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Muizz Ahmed Mirza (c & wk), Najam Ahmed (wk), Yasir Idress (wk), Aamir Ahmad Wani, Aanif Gulzar, Ahmed Muzaffar Iqbal, Ehtesham Rafiq, Hemanth Subramanyam, Qasim Mubeen, Shadab Syed, Waqas Ali Hussain

Thunder Cats

Kolanchinathan Pannerselvam, Krishna Haridas, Sri Raghava Surabathula, Andersonsamuvel Arivusudar, Arpeet Avinash (c), Kandarp Purohit, Krishna Gopinath, Saddam Bhaksha Mulla, Het Kishorebhai (wk), Melrick Serrao (wk), Udhayasaravanan Kumar (wk), Ashish Surabathula, Asmeet Avinash, Dhaksh Dheeraj, Mohammad Aqif Farooq, Rudransh Panchal, Salih Ali Sahal, Vishwa Teja Nettem, Yug Patel

SBS CC

Abdul Razzaq, Ajay Kumar, Mohammad Danish, Navpreet Singh, Riyaz Manaf, Varinder Sharma, Abdul Gayaz, Hardeep Singh, Mohamed Jameel, Ranjit Singh, Satinder Jeet (c), Sukhwinder Singh, Beant Singh (wk), Harjeet Singh (wk), Jugraj Singh, Lakhwinder Singh (wk), Mandeep Husan (wk), Muruganataham Muthu (wk), Thinagaran Kathavarayan (wk), Badshah Ahmad, Gurpreet Singh, Sajad Ahmed, Sarleedharan Nair, Shahnaz Showket, Umar Faruk, Yusaf Mohammed

Tally DRFS

Ajith Kumara, Altab Hussain, Faisal Nawaz, Hasan Arif, Atif Mazhar (c), Deepak Sharma, Irfan Bhatti, Kashif Riaz, Kashif Shareef, Khalid Butt, Muhammad Asif, Sajid Mahmood, Shahid Amin, Abid Mushtaq (wk), Gaffar Shaikh (wk), Mahmoud Ahmad (wk), Sabtain Raza (wk), Shamshad Ahmad (wk), Basharat Ali, Nabeel Ghafoor, Rahil Khan, Riyaz Masurkar

Fakhr-E-Kashmir

Ajaz Ahmad, Ajaz Yousuf, Amjad Bhat (c), Gowhar Farooq, Varun Tej Krishen, Vasudev Datla, Nadeem Ahmad, Nadeem Sheikh, Touseef Ahmad, Botheju Welathantrige (wk), Afaq Ahmed, Haseebul Haq, Jaannissar Akbar, Shabir Palla, Shahid Shameem

Super XI

Imran Rezwan, Irfan Kaleel, Saud Dalvi, Syed Abdul Munaf, Bikash Kumar Nayak, Nazmul Islam, Saud Mohamed, Shafir Ali, Srinath Janardhanan (c), Zahid Mukadam, Muhamed Risshan (wk), Alisha Shukoor, Aryan Panwar, Murali Krishnan, Vishukant Tyagi

