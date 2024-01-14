Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Alipurduar Thunders

The Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 saw two matches played on the fourth day of the tournament. The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima played host to both the games on Sunday, January 14.

Kalimpong Falcons squared off against the Jhargram Firebolts in the first encounter of the day. The second clash saw the Darjeeling Unstoppables take on the Alipurduar Thunders.

Jhargram Firebolts registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Kalimpong Falcons. This is their second win of the tournament. Alipurduar Thunders continued their winning run with a 21-run victory over Darjeeling Unstoppables. This is their third win of the tournament as well.

With this win, Alipurduar further strengthened their position atop the points table. Purba Medinipur Dragons continue to remain second with two wins from as many games with an NRR of 1.012. Despite their win, Jhargram Firebolts also remain in the third position with two wins from three games and an NRR of 0.506.

Kalimpong Falcons remain fourth with a poor NRR of -0.275. Darjeeling Unstoppables and Combined Avengers continue to occupy the bottom two spots in the points table. The Unstoppables crashed to their third successive defeat in the tournament.

Here’s the updated points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Alipurduar Thunders 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.717 2 Purba Medinipur Dragons 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.012 3 Jhargram Firebolts 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.506 4 Kalimpong Falcons 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.275 5 Darjeeling Unstoppables 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.883 6 Combined Avengers 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.65

Prabir Sutradhar continues magnificent form to guide Alipurduar Thunders to 3rd win in Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024

Kalimpong Falcons batted first in the opening game of the day, which was reduced to 12 overs per side. They could only manage to put up a total of 99/5 as their batting failed once again. Barring skipper Bishal Tamang (42* off 26), none of the other batters stood tall.

In reply, opener and wicket-keeper Srinath Routh slammed an unbeaten 36-ball 55 as the Jhargram Firebolts got home quite comfortably in the end with seven wickets to spare. Kalimpong Falcons could manage to pick up only three wickets with the ball.

In the second contest, Alipurduar Thunders batted first. Prabir Sutradhar carried on his brilliant form, scoring 59 runs at the top. Subhadip Sharma blasted a 22-ball 43 to take the Thunders to 159/4 from their 20 overs. Abhijit Chakraborty picked up three wickets for Darjeeling.

Chasing the target, Darjeeling ended at 138/5, falling short by 21 runs eventually. Abhijit put up an all-round display, scoring 41 runs with the bat. Skipper Neelesh Rai scored 36 runs off 46 deliveries.

However, the lack of enough support from the other batters cost Darjeeling the game. Sujit Biswas claimed a couple of wickets for the Thunders while Mohammad Noshad and Gourab Kami picked up a scalp apiece.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App