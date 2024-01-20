Alipurduar Thunders surpassed Purba Medinipur Dragons to take the top spot on the points table in the NCC Kolkata T20 tournament 2024 on Saturday. In a high-octane clash, Alipurduar Thunders beat Purba Medinipur Dragons to register their fifth win in the competition.

On the other hand, Alipurduar Thunders moves to number two after suffering a defeat. Thunders too have five wins in seven matches but owns an inferior net run-rate of +0.8984.

At number three are Jhargram Firebolts, who have four wins in six appearances. Darjeeling Unstoppables beat Kalimpong Falcons to move to number four on the table.

Darjeeling Unstoppables sit at the fourth spot with two victories in seven matches, while Kalimpong Falcons, with same track record, are at the fifth spot.

Combined Avengers are rooted at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in six matches.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Purba Medinipur Dragons 6 5 1 0 10 1.219 2 Alipurduar Thunders 6 4 1 1 9 1.289 3 Jhargram Firebolts 6 4 2 0 8 0.395 4 Kalimpong Falcons 6 2 4 0 4 -0.459 5 Darjeeling Unstoppables 6 1 4 1 3 -0.804 6 Combined Avengers 6 1 5 0 2 -1.334

Alipurduar Thunders beat Purba Medinipur Dragons to take the top spot

The top two teams, Alipurduar Thunders took on Purba Medinipur Dragons in the 19th match of the NCC Kolkata T20 tournament on Saturday. The Thunders managed to score 146 runs while batting first in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant knock of 64 runs off just 54 balls from Dibakar Chhetri.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Chhetri kept scoring boundaries and took the team to a respectable score. As for Purba Medinipur Dragons, Bikash Patra starred with the ball, claiming 3/21 in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, Purba Medinipur Dragons were restricted to 134 runs. Shoumik Shee impressed with 47 off 46, while Subha Gucchait played a handy knock of 31 off 37 balls. However, neither of them managed to take the team home, in the end.

Sujit Biswas returned with outstanding bowling figures of 3/34 in four overs for Purba Medinipur Dragons.

In the second clash on Saturday, Darjeeling Unstoppables took on Kalimpong Falcons. Riding on valuable contributions from Sayan Dey (41 off 40) and Dinku Ray (30 off 37), Kalimpong Falcons managed to score 141 runs in the first innings. Darjeeling Unstoppables chased down the score in 18.4 overs. Abhijit Chakroborty played a match-winning knock of 53 of 29 balls, including five sixes and three fours.

The likes of Kunal Malay (24 off 16) and Kritesh Chhetri (22* off 25) also came up with handy contributions with the bat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App