Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Match 12

Purba Medinipur Dragons earned their 4th consecutive win in the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 after beating Alipurduar Thunders by 3 wickets on Monday.

With that win, they have strengthened their position at the top of the points table with 8 points overall. Alipurduar Thunders, on the other hand, suffered their first loss in the tournament but continued to be in the second spot on the table.

Jhargram Firebolts are currently sitting in third position with two wins in 4 matches. They have 4 points to their name thus far in the tournament. Kalimpong Falcons had the chance to earn their second win on Monday, however, Combined Avengers beat them by 1 wicket.

The Falcons find themselves at number four on the table with a solitary win in 4 games. Darjeeling Unstoppables are languishing at second from the bottom. They too have only managed to win one match out of four games thus far in the competition.

Combined Avengers earned their first win against the Falcons on Monday but are still rooted at the bottom of the points table. All three teams, namely Kalimpong Falcons, Darjeeling Unstoppables, and Combined Avengers have two points each to their name.

Combined Avengers off the blocks; Purba Medinipur Dragons earn fourth consecutive win

Purba Medinipur Dragons picked up their fourth consecutive win after beating Alipurduar Thunders by 3 wickets in the 11th match on Monday. A combined bowling effort from the team helped them bundle out the Thunders for just 95 runs in the first innings.

Almanda Akash top-scored with the bat, scoring just 14 off 16 deliveries. Bikash Patra was the pick of the bowlers for the Dragons, picking 3 for 13 in 3.5 overs.

In pursuit of the total, Purba Medinipur Dragons lost seven wickets but chased down the score in the end. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Rahul Jha stood tall and played a crucial knock of 30 off 33 deliveries.

The 12th match of the tournament saw Kalimpong Falcons take on Combined Avengers on Tuesday. The latter earned their first win of the competition after beating Falcons by 1 wicket.

Combined Avengers bowled the right lengths and bundled out the Falcons for just 77 runs on the board. Kalimpong Falcons too bowled exceedingly well and took the game to the last over.

Combined Avengers, eventually, won the game by just 1 wicket. Akash Jha played the match-winning knock of 33 runs for them in the crucial encounter.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App