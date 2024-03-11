Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kandy Samp Army vs Colombo Lions, Match 7

On Monday, New York Superstars Strikers and Delhi Devils squared off in the sixth match of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while Kandy Samp Army and Colombo Lions faced off in the following game.

New York Superstars Strikers moved from second position to first spot after their second victory against Delhi. Meanwhile, Dubai Giants slipped to the second spot with four points in three games.

Rajasthan Kings and Punjab Royals hold the third and fourth positions, respectively, with one win each.

Kandy Samp Army jumped from the bottom of the points table to the fifth rank after their 22-run win over the Colombo Lions. Meanwhile, the Lions retained their sixth position despite their loss.

Delhi Devils are currently holding the wooden spoon with two out of two losses.

Lahiru Thirimanne’s 90 gets New York to the top spot; Irfan Pathan and Chris Mpofu hand Kandy first win

New York Superstars Strikers were asked to bat first in the first game on Monday. No batter except Lahiru Thirimanne could cross the 20-run mark. Thirimanne’s 90 off just 39 deliveries helped the Strikers set a competitive target of 186 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Anureet Singh and Ishan Malhotra secured two wickets each while Iqbal Abdulla and Amitoze Singh took one wicket each.

In reply, Delhi lost three wickets within five overs for just 33 runs. However, skipper Suresh Raina scored a 35-ball unbeaten half-century, featuring five fours and two sixes to stabilize the pressure. Ambati Rayudu and Brendan Taylor scored 19 runs each while Ashan Priyanjan made 20 off 11 but the team fell short by 50 runs.

Isuru Udana picked up a three-wicket haul while Rahul Sharma and Colin de Grandhomme took a wicket apiece.

In the second game, the Colombo Lions opted to bowl first and restricted the Kandy Samp Army to 141/6. Mohammad Irfan chipped in with three wickets for the Lions while Ryan Frylinck, Yasir Shah, and Enamul Hoque took one wicket each.

In reply, captain Chris Gayle (24) and Ben Dunk (46 of 22) got the Colombo Lions off to a strong start. However, they struggled to maintain momentum as the Kandy bowlers consistently took wickets. Ross Taylor was the only batter to score 20 runs, while the rest were dismissed for single-digit scores, ending at 119/6.

Chris Mpofu was the standout bowler, claiming a three-wicket haul, while the other bowlers contributed with one wicket each, except for Shahbaz Nadeem.

