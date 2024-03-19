Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after NY Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton

Delhi Devils secured a six-wicket win over Kandy Samp Army in the 20th encounter of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while New York Superstar Strikers registered a 143-run win against Colombo Lions in the 21st clash.

In the 20th contest, Kandy Samp Army posted a below-par total of 111/8 in 15 overs. Jesal Karia top-scored with 23* runs in 21 balls. Iqbal Abdulla was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-fer.

In response, Delhi Devils finished off the chase in 12.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Brendan Taylor was the standout batter, scoring 36 runs off 19 balls while Amitoze Singh also shined with 37* runs off 19 deliveries.

In the 21st encounter, New York Superstar Strikers posted a dominant total of 214/3 in 15 overs. Chadwick Walton was the top scorer, smacking 107 runs off 46 balls, featuring eight fours and nine sixes.

In reply, the Colombo Lions could rack up only 71 runs in 11.4 overs before being bowled out. Dhammika Prasad was the star bowler, scalping three wickets for 15 runs in 1.4 overs while Rahul Sharma claimed two wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Chadwick Walton NSS 297 6 6 107 49.5 210.64 1 2 32 20 2 Robin Uthappa RK 268 6 6 76 44.67 223.33 0 4 22 23 3 Kevin O'Brien KSA 257 6 6 58 64.25 156.71 0 4 20 15 4 Tillakaratne Dilshan PR 214 6 6 59 42.8 156.2 0 2 32 5 5 Gurkeerat Singh Mann DG 209 6 6 66 52.25 188.29 0 1 22 12 6 Shaun Marsh DG 207 5 5 79 51.75 178.45 0 2 23 11 7 Angelo Perera RK 195 6 5 100 97.5 232.14 1 0 26 6 8 Hamilton Masakadza RK 172 6 6 52 43 153.57 0 1 16 9 9 Ben Dunk CL 167 6 6 46 27.83 208.75 0 0 23 9 10 Saurabh Tiwary DG 164 6 6 52 32.8 178.26 0 1 18 7

Chadwick Walton moved up from the seventh rank to the top spot, having accumulated 297 runs. Robin Uthappa (268), Kevin O'Brien (257), Tillakaratne Dilshan (214), Gurkeerat Mann (209), and Shaun Marsh (207) slipped one spot each to occupy the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Angelo Perera (195) also descended one position to hold the seventh rank in the tally. Hamilton Masakadza (172) retained his eighth slot in the standings. Ben Dunk (167) climbed up from the 11th to the ninth slot while Saurabh Tiwary slid from the ninth to the 10th position, having scored 164 runs.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Christopher Mpofu KSA 10 4 4 13.7 7.8 10.54 0 2 0 2 Iqbal Abdulla DD 9 6 6 16.78 12.67 7.95 0 1 0 3 Anureet Singh DD 9 6 6 20.11 12.67 9.53 0 1 0 4 Chaturanga de Silva RK 8 5 5 15.13 9.75 9.31 1 0 0 5 Rahat Ali PR 7 3 3 16.57 10.29 9.67 0 1 0 6 Tino Best KSA 7 4 4 16.86 10.29 9.83 0 1 0 7 Manpreet Gony RK 7 6 6 15.43 10.57 8.76 0 1 0 8 Sachith Pathirana DG 6 3 3 14 9 9.33 0 1 0 9 Isuru Udana NSS 6 4 4 17.33 13.33 7.8 0 2 0 10 Rahul Shukla KSA 6 4 4 16.33 12 8.17 0 1 0

Chris Mpofu (10) continues to hold the top spot in the wickets standings. Iqbal Abdulla (9) propelled from the 10th to the second rank, averaging 16.78. Anureet Singh (9) and Chaturanga de Silva (8) slid one spot each to occupy the third and fourth slots at 20.11 and 15.13, respectively.

Rahat Ali (7) maintained his fifth rank at an average of 16.57. Tino Best (7) continues to hold the sixth slot with an average of 16.86. Manpreet Gony (7) descended from the fourth to the seventh rank at 15.43.

Sachith Pathirana (6) ascended from the 11th to the eighth spot at an average of 14. Isuru Udana (6) slipped from the seventh to the ninth slot at 17.33 while Rahul Shukla glided down from the ninth to the 10th position at 16.33.

