Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton and Imran Khan

Manipal Tigers secured a four-wicket win over India Capitals in the 13th match of Legends League Cricket 2023 on Saturday, December 2. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted this high-scoring encounter.

After losing the toss, India Capitals batted first. No. 3 batter Bharat Chipli was the standout batter for Capitals with a 65-run knock off 51 balls, featuring eight fours and one six. In the middle and death overs, Ben Dunk (33) and Ashley Nurse (26) propelled the side to 186/9 in 20 overs.

Pankaj Singh, Praveen Gupta, and Imran Khan scalped two wickets apiece for Manipal Tigers with Mitchell McClenaghan and Harbhajan Singh picking up one wicket each.

In reply, Manipal Tigers finished off the chase in 19.5 overs with four wickets remaining. No. 3 batter Colin de Grandhomme's 58 runs off 35 balls with three fours and four sixes with Amit Verma's 48 kept the team in a competitive position.

Just when all hopes were crushed for the Tigers, Thisara Perera's 31 came in as a shining light to take the side home. All bowlers barring Rusty Theron scalped one wicket apiece for Capitals but in vain.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 CAK Walton (MT) 3 3 0 144 104 48 87 165.51 1 - 16 6 2 LMP Simmons (BK) 5 5 1 142 99* 35.5 110 129.09 - 1 17 3 3 RL Powell (ICAP) 4 4 0 140 100 35 93 150.53 1 - 10 11 4 Gurkeerat Singh (URH)"}">Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 4 4 0 130 89 32.5 99 131.31 - 1 13 4 5 KA Edwards (ICAP) 4 4 1 123 59 41 86 143.02 - 1 13 5 6 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 7 PD Trego (URH) 4 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 8 IK Pathan (BK) 5 5 2 106 65* 35.33 70 151.42 - 1 3 9 9 AR Nurse (ICAP) 4 3 1 101 41* 50.5 57 177.19 - - 8 7 10 H Masakadza (MT) 3 3 1 100 37* 50 76 131.57 - - 8 4

Manipal Tigers opener Chadwick Walton climbed from fourth to pole position in the run-scoring charts, amassing 144 runs from three innings. Bhilwara Kings opener Lendl Simmons slid down to the second rank with 142 runs from five innings.

India Capitals dashing batter Ricardo Powell retained his third rank, accumulating 140 runs. Gurkeerat Singh (13) slipped two positions to the fourth rank while Kirk Edwards (123) moved up from sixth to the fifth spot.

Chris Gayle (119) slid one spot to the sixth position in the Legends League Cricket run scoring chart. Peter Trego (112) and Irfan Pathan (106) retained their seventh and eighth ranks respectively. Ashley Nurse (101) moved up to the ninth rank with Hamilton Masakadza (100) slipping one rank down to the 10th spot.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 I Khan (MT) 4 4 15 - 128 8 3/31 16 8.53 11.25 - - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 4 4 15.5 - 146 7 3/51 20.85 9.22 13.57 - - 3 P Awana (MT) 3 3 8 - 61 6 4/19 10.16 7.62 8 1 - 4 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 4 4 16 3 93 6 2/18 15.5 5.81 16 - - 5 CB Mpofu (URH) 4 4 16 - 107 6 2/23 17.83 6.68 16 - - 6 R Sharma (BK) 4 4 15 - 119 6 2/25 19.83 7.93 15 - - 7 P Suyal (URH) 4 4 15 - 119 6 3/23 19.83 7.93 15 - - 8 P Gupta (MT) 3 3 11 - 63 5 2/9 12.6 5.72 13.2 - - 9 Harbhajan Singh (MT) 4 4 15 1 69 5 2/14 13.8 4.6 18 - - 10 J Theron (ICAP) 4 4 16 - 130 5 2/19 26 8.12 19.2 - -

Manipal Tigers medium pacer Imran Khan propelled one spot up to the top spot in the wickets charts with eight scalps. His colleague slipped to the second rank with six scalps, averaging 10.16.

Superstars spinner Abdur Razzak and Hyderabad pacer Chris Mpofu retained their third and fourth positions with six scalps each, averaging 15.5 and 17.83 respectively. Rahul Sharma (6) and Pawan Suyal (6) moved one position apiece to occupy the fifth and sixth slots.

Isuru Udana (6) descended from fifth to seventh spot. Praveen Gupta ascended to the eighth rank with five wickets, averaging 12.6. Harbhajan Singh (5) moved one slot up to the ninth rank at an average of 13.8. Rusty Theron slipped from eighth to 10th rank with five wickets.