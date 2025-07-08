"Let the legends keep the really big scores" - Wiaan Mulder reveals chat with coach after declaring at 367* on Day 2 of ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has opened up on his conversation with head coach Shukri Conrad following his declaration when at 367* on day two of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The seam-bowling all-rounder said that Conrad told him to let the legendary players keep the really big records.

Ad

The all-rounder walked into lunch unbeaten at 367, only 33 runs shy of equalling Brian Lara's record 400 and 34 short of surpassing the West Indies legend. However, the 27-year-old, who is also the stand-in captain, surprisingly declared the innings when the Proteas were at 626/5.

Speaking after the day's play, Mulder labelled Lara as a legend and stated that it's fitting for him to keep the record for as long as possible. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

Ad

Trending

"First things first. I thought we’d got enough and needed a bowl. And, secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real. He got 400 against England (in Antigua in 2004) and for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I’d probably do the same thing. He (Shukri Conrad) said to me, ‘Let the legends keep the really big scores’. And you know, you never know what’s my fate or what’s destined for me, but I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be."

Ad

Mulder also shone with the ball after his heroics with the bat, taking two wickets as South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for 170 and enforced the follow-on. By Stumps, the hosts were 51/1, still trailing by a massive 405 runs.

"I’ve never even dreamed of getting a double hundred" - Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Mulder was ecstatic at the achievement of scoring 367, he believes the most important thing is winning the Test. He added:

Ad

"To be honest with you, I’ve never even dreamed of getting a double hundred, never mind a triple hundred. But it’s super special and the most important thing is putting the team in a good position to hopefully win this Test."

South Africa had won the opening Test by 328 runs to take a lead in the two-match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️