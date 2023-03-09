LLC 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch live streaming of Legends League Cricket 2023 in India 

The latest edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) will be held in Doha from Friday, March 10 to March 20. India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants are the three teams taking part in the competition.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. All the matches of LLC 2023 will be played at the same venue.

A total of eight games will be played as part of the Legends League Cricket. Six league stage games will be followed by an Eliminator on March 18 and the final on March 20.

Several big names like Brett Lee, Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor and Shane Watson will feature in this year’s edition of LLC.

Gambhir will captain the India Maharajas in the tournament, while Afridi will lead the Asia Lions. World Giants will be captained by former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch.

LLC 2023 Test telecast channel list in India

As per an official release on llct20.com, Disney Star has acquired the TV broadcast rights for the tournament. Legends League Cricket 2023 matches will thus be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the matches of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

The live streaming of LLC 2023 will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website as well as on FanCode.

As per the tournament’s official website, Fox Cricket is the broadcast partner in Australia, and Kayo Sports is the digital streaming partner.

LLC 2023: Full schedule with timings in IST

Below is the full schedule for the Legends League Cricket 2023. All the matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas

March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants

March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants

March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions

March 18: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

March 20: Final

All matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

