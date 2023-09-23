Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2023, Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On Sunday, September 24, the final match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series will be held between Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea in Kuala Lumpur.

Flaunting an impressive net run rate of +1.930, Papua New Guinea have dominated the tri-series, winning all three matches and claiming six points. Their unbeaten run will be of paramount importance in the final game as they look to extend their winning streak.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three matches thus far. They will strive to redeem themselves with a triumph in the last game of the tri-series, hoping to salvage some honor.

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong, Match 6

Date & Time: September 24, 2023, 08:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur boasts a flat pitch, offering even bounce and pace, favoring batters. The dry climate can aid spinners later in the match, making it an enticing ground for both batters and spin bowlers.

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

On Sunday, anticipate thundershowers with a temperature of 87°F (approximately 31°C). The weather forecast indicates an 80% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 77%, and a moderate breeze at 7 mph.

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, John Kariko, Nosaina Pokana, Michael Charlie.

Hong Kong Team News

No major injury concerns

Hong Kong Probable Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Hamed Khan, Babar Hayat, Shiv Mathur, Akbar Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Adil Mehmood.

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

It is a battle between the points table leader and the one at the bottom of the points table in the final game of the Malaysia Tri-Nation series. Papua New Guinea are the no-brainer favorites in the upcoming game having dominated the table so far.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea to win the game.

Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode