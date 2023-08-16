Marlon Samuels found guilty for breaching ICC's Anti Corruption Code

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been found guilty on breaching four counts that come under ICC's Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti Corruption Code. These charges are related to his participation in the 2019 Abu Dgabi T10 League.

In September 2021, Samuels was handed these charges, and after hearing from the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the former cricketer was found out to be guilty. Here are the four charges that he has been found guilty under as per ICC's Anti Corruption Code:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Marlon Samuels is a two-time T20 World Cup winner

While the charges arguably will tarnish Marlon Samuels' legacy as a cricketer, he will remain one of the main reasons why West Indies could win two T20 World Cups. The former cricketer won Player of the Match in both finals, proving to be their crisis man.

In a rather disappointing West Indies batting performance in the 2012 final, Samuels stood out with a fighting 78 and gave his team a competitive total on the board. The Men from the Caribbean ended up winning that game by 36 runs.

Although Carlos Brathwaite is remembered for hitting four sixes to win the 2016 final, Marlon Samuels once again held the innings together and scored an unbeaten 85. These knocks showed that he had the big-match temperament and the ability to soak pressure.