Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs New York Strikers (Updated) ft. David Warner and Michael Leask

The league stage of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season came to an end on Friday, August 23, with a triple-header at the Jimmy Powell Oval. In the first match of the day, Caribbean Tigers batted first and formed 75/7. Ashley Nurse at number five himself accounted for 30* of those runs as the Tigers slipped to 45/7 at one stage.

Peter Hatzoglou picked up two wickets in the innings for the Boca Raton Trailblazers, while Jack Jarvis, Beau Webster and Steven McGiffin chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 76, Boca Raton Trailblazers gunned down their target in 8.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Overcoming Michael Leask’s fighting two-wicket burst, captain David Warner made 34 from 20 balls before Jack Wood (9*), and Colin de Grandhomme (4*) shrugged off the remaining runs.

In match number 19 of the competition, Chadwick Walton clobbered eight boundaries and a six in his 26-ball 50* to blaze Miami Lions to 88/3 in 10 overs. For the Grand Cayman Jaguars, overseas bowlers Sikandar Raza, Josh Little and Logan van Beek picked up a wicket each.

Later in the game, Alex Hales exploded with 23-ball 44* to take Grand Cayman Jaguars to a seven-wicket win in 8.4 overs. Captain Sikandar Raza also made 12 from four before Ben Manenti claimed two wickets in succession.

The third match of the day and the final league game of the season, intended to be played between Boca Raton Trailblazers and New York Strikers, was entirely called off owing to rains at the venue.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Beau Webster (BRT) 8 7 2 224 82 44.8 130 172.3 - 2 - 19 12 2 Josh Brown (CAT) 7 7 - 209 56 29.85 89 234.83 - 2 1 9 22 3 Colin Munro (NYS) 7 6 2 201 64 50.25 116 173.27 - 2 - 20 9 4 David Warner (BRT) 7 6 - 179 40 29.83 109 164.22 - - - 18 5 5 George Munsey (CAT) 8 7 - 153 52 21.85 87 175.86 - 2 - 16 9 6 Alex Hales (GCJ) 6 5 2 149 47* 49.66 72 206.94 - - - 15 9 7 Jack Wood (BRT) 8 7 3 141 40 35.25 86 163.95 - - - 7 8 8 Ben Dunk (GCJ) 7 6 - 126 42 21 60 210 - - 1 9 12 9 Gerhard Erasmus (MIL) 8 8 - 126 32 15.75 90 140 - - - 8 6 10 Corey Anderson (MIL) 8 8 1 125 43 17.85 78 160.25 - - - 7 10

Beau Webster soared past Josh Brown to take the number one spot on the Max60 Caribbean 2024 run-makers list after the latter was dismissed for a duck on August 23.

Webster, with 224 runs, and Brown, with 209 runs, occupy the top two positions among the most successful batters of the season. They are followed by fellow 200-plus run-maker Colin Munro (201 runs) at the third spot.

David Warner (179 runs) retained his fourth position after listing a match-winning 34 against Caribbean Tigers. George Munsey also remained at number five on the list with 153 runs to his name at an average of 21.85.

Alex Hales (149 runs) jumped back into top 10 at number six by cracking 44* against Miami Lions. Jack Wood lost a rung to slip to number seven for amounting 141 runs this season. He is followed by Ben Dunk and Gerhard Erasmus, who have both tallied 126 runs each.

Miami Lions’ Corey Anderson rounds up the top 10 table with 125 runs to his name.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4 5 1 Logan van Beek (GCJ) 7 7 72 12 - 145 11 3/16 13.18 12.08 6.54 - - 2 Brad Currie (CAT) 8 8 84 14 - 95 9 2/3 10.55 6.78 9.33 - - 3 Andrew Tye (CAT) 7 7 78 13 - 128 9 3/21 14.22 9.84 8.66 - - 4 Gerhard Erasmus (MIL) 8 7 71 11.5 - 99 8 3/13 12.37 8.36 8.87 - - 5 Sajad Ahmadzai (MIL) 8 8 84 14 - 114 8 2/7 14.25 8.14 10.5 - - 6 Michael Leask (CAT) 8 8 84 14 - 140 8 2/18 17.5 10 10.5 - - 7 Ben Manenti (MIL) 8 6 44 7.2 - 73 7 2/19 10.42 9.95 6.28 - - 8 Colin de Grandhomme (BRT) 8 6 48 8 - 102 7 3/14 14.57 12.75 6.85 - - 9 Mitchell Owen (NYS) 7 6 72 12 - 103 7 3/18 14.71 8.58 10.28 - - 10 Isuru Udana (NYS) 7 6 60 10 - 105 7 3/6 15 10.5 8.57 - -

Logan van Beek extended his tally to 11 wickets to further solidify himself as the leading wicket-taker of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season. Caribbean Tigers teammates Brad Currie and Andrew Tye are next on the list among top 10 bowlers for taking nine wickets each. Miami Lions colleagues Gerhard Erasmus and Sajad Ahmadzai also retained their fourth and fifth positions on the bowling charts.

Michael Leask (eight wickets) jumped into top 10 at number six after claiming fighting figures of 2-18 against Boca Raton Trailblazers. Ben Manenti and Colin de Grandhomme have taken seven wickets each at varying bowling averages to be ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

New York Strikers teammates Mitchell Owen and Isuru Udana round up the top 10 charts, also with seven wickets.

