"Miss you West Indies" - Fan poster goes viral during 2023 World Cup match in Hyderabad

West Indies team missed out on a place in the 2023 World Cup. This was the first time in the 50-over tournament's history that the Caribbean team failed to secure a qualification. A fan carried a poster of 'Miss You West Indies', which has gone viral on social media now.

Hyderabad hosted a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday (October 10) night in the 2023 World Cup. A decent number of fans turned up to watch the match live at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. While most of the fans supported either Pakistan or Sri Lanka, a fan reminded everyone that he was missing the West Indies team.

"Miss you West Indies," the fan's poster read.

Expand Tweet

West Indies won the first two editions of the World Cup which happened in 1975 and 1979. They even made it to the 1983 World Cup Final, where Kapil Dev-led India defeated them.

Why is West Indies team not playing in 2023 World Cup?

The 2023 World Cup features only 10 teams. The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a Super League tournament featuring 13 teams, which happened from 2020 to 2023.

Each team played 24 matches. As per the format, the teams had to play eight three-match series - four at home and four away from home, with each match carrying 10 points.

Hosts India earned an automatic qualification for this tournament. Seven other teams, namely Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Australia qualified for the mega event by finishing in the top 7 of the points table.

Expand Tweet

Test-playing nations West Indies, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka missed out on a direct spot. A World Cup Qualifier tournament happened in Zimbabwe earlier this year featuring 10 teams, including the teams that failed to qualify through the Super League.

Sri Lanka won the competition, while the Netherlands finished runners-up. They took the two spots available in the 2023 World Cup. West Indies finished fifth after losing against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Scotland.