MLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Match 15

The 15th match of the inaugural MLC edition got underway between MI New York and Texas Seattle Orcas on July 26, 3 AM IST. The blockbuster clash turned out to be a close encounter that went all the way down to the wire keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Although MI New York ended up on the losing side, they became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs, knocking San Francisco out of the race by a much improved NRR.

Following the conclusion of today’s fixture Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom and MI New York are the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs. Sadly for San Francisco, it is the end of the road as they had a slightly inferior NRR than MI New York. Los Angeles Knight Riders are already out and will take no further part in the tournament.

A loss for MI New York means that they will end at number 4 in the table and play the Eliminator against Washington Freedom. Meanwhile, Seattle Orcas will take on Texas Super Kings in the first qualifier on July 27.

The Orcas solidify their position at the top to play Texas Super Kings in Qualifier 1

Having put into bat first, MINY were struggling at the five-over mark, having lost 2 wickets, but Pooran was in sublime touch and was scoring runs at will. He carried on from where he left off and made a brilliant 68 off 34.

Pollard was in fine form too and he along with Pooran added 67 for the 4th wicket, which was the highlight of the inning. A couple of handy cameos from Tim David, David Wiese, and Trent Boult’s 20 in the last over powered them over 190.

The spin duo of Imad Wasim and Harmeet Singh were impressive again tonight snapping 4 wickets between them. Imad got the key wicket of Pooran, while Harmeet accounted for the big hitters Pollard and David.

Chasing a mammoth total of 195 for the win, Orcas lost 2 wickets inside the powerplay but Nauman Anwar and Heinrich Klaasen got the innings back on track with a 62-run stand. Anwar departed for a well-made 51 off 30, but Klaasen kept going hammer and tonks and belted runs all around the park.

He tore apart Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over and got the equation in their favor. MINY bowlers tried hard and kept chipping away with wickets at crucial intervals. Rashid Khan picked up two wickets in his first over but ended with 2 for 41 while David Wiese and Kenjige took one a piece.

Trent Boult almost turned the game for his side with a brilliant 18th over and was the best bowler for MINY with 4 for 31 in his spell. But, Klaasen remained calm under pressure and notched up the first hundred in the MLC. He fittingly finished the game with a maximum and sealed the top spot for the Seattle Orcas.