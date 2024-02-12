Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Thane Tigers vs Sanpada Scorpions, Match 2

Two matches were played on the first day of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 on Monday, February 12, at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground in Navi Mumbai.

Mira Bhayander Lions defeated Koparkairne Titans in the first game by five wickets after chasing down the target of 125 runs in 18.4 overs. Sanpada Scorpions scored 206 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the second game against Thane Tigers. The Tigers were bundled out for 133 runs in 19.1 overs and lost the match by 73 runs.

Sanpada Scorpions and Mira Bhayander Lions took the first two in the points tally after winning their opening matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.650 and +0.764, respectively.

Kalyan Tuskers, Vashi Warriors, Ambernath Avengers, and Belapur Blasters are yet to play a game and are in the four places. Koparkairne Titans and Thane Tigers are in the last two places after losing their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.764 and -3.650 respectively.

Bhayander Lions roar, Thane Tigers stumble on the first day of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024

Mira Bhayander Lions elected to bowl in the first match against Koparkairne Titans. The Titans made 124 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs as only four batters managed to make a double-digit score. Amit Panday and Khizer Dafedar took two wickets each.

Jitesh Raut scored 71 runs off 48 deliveries and helped the Lions reach the target of 125 runs in 18.4 overs. The Lions won the match by five wickets. Raut won the Player of the Match award.

Thane Tigers won the toss in the second game against Sanpada Scorpions and elected to bowl. The Scorpions made 206 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Ronaki Anilkumar was the highest scorer and made 78 runs off 45 deliveries.

The Tigers, in reply, could make only 133 runs before getting bundled out in 19.1 overs. The Scorpions won the match by 73 runs. Sachin Chaudhari was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorpions and took four wickets for just nine runs in four overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App