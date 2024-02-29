Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 3

Namibia and the Netherlands played the third match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Netherlands won the match by 59 runs after posting a total of 247 runs for the loss of five wickets on the board.

The Netherlands have won both their matches so far in the series and have moved to first place from second. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.525. Namibia have moved to second place with one win and a Net Run Rate of -1.300.

Nepal have a Net Run Rate of -0.550 and are still in third place. They are yet to win a match in the series.

Michael Levitt’s century powers the Netherlands to record T20I total

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat. They lost their first wicket for just 15 runs as Max O’Dowd was dismissed for five runs off six deliveries. Sybrand Engelbrecht joined opener Michael Levitt in the middle.

The duo wreaked havoc on the Namibian bowlers and added 193 runs for the second wicket. This is the Netherlands’s highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

Levitt became only the second batter to score a century for the Netherlands in T20Is. He was dismissed after scoring 135 runs off 62 deliveries, the highest individual score for the Netherlands in T20Is.

Engelbrecht made his maiden T20I half-century and was dismissed after scoring 75 runs off just 40 deliveries. The Netherlands posted 247 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, their highest total in T20Is. Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia after taking two wickets for 46 runs in four overs.

Namibia lost three wickets inside the first six overs and collected 54 runs. Jan Frylinck and Zane Green were the only batters who managed to score 40+ runs for the team as they made 42 runs each.

Namibia posted a healthy total of 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs but lost the match by 59 runs. Levitt was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance with the bat.

