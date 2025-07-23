No Rohit Sharma as AB de Villiers names two Indians in his World XI on sidelines of WCL 2025 [Watch]

Former South African great AB de Villiers has named his all-time World XI, featuring two Indian players. The 41-year-old is currently leading the South Africa Champions in the ongoing 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL).On Wednesday, July 23, tournament presenter Shefali Bagga shared a video on Instagram in which de Villiers announced his picks. He named Graeme Smith and Matthew Hayden as the openers, followed by Ricky Ponting at No. 3 and Virat Kohli at No. 4. He slotted Steve Smith and Kane Williamson at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, and picked MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper at No. 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the bowling lineup, de Villiers chose former pacers Mitchell Johnson and Mohammad Asif, along with legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and late Shane Warne. He also named Glenn McGrath as the 12th man.AB de Villiers’ World XI: Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Asif, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Shane Warne.AB de Villiers stars with a stunning fifty for South Africa Champions against India Champions in WCL 2025India Champions and South Africa Champions squared off in the sixth match of the 2025 World Championship of Legends on Tuesday, July 22, at the County Ground in Northampton. Asked to bat first, South Africa’s top three batters, Hashim Amla (22), Jacques Rudolph (24), and Sarel Erwee (15), got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.In the middle order, AB de Villiers was brilliant, reaching his fifty off just 28 balls. Alongside JJ Smuts, who scored 30 off 17 deliveries, they added a quick 71 runs for the sixth wicket from 33 balls. AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 63 off 30 balls, striking three fours and four sixes, as the South Africa Champions finished their 20 overs at 208/6.Chasing a target of 200 as per the DLS method, the India Champions faltered badly, ending at 111/9 after 18.2 overs. Captain Yuvraj Singh was unable to bat due to injury, resulting in an 88-run defeat.