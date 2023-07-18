"Only place you get to meet your friends" - Dinesh Karthik's family catches up with Krunal Pandya's family at a park in the UK 

Dinesh Karthik caught up with Krunal Pandya in the United Kingdom earlier today (July 18). While Karthik and Krunal would have preferred meeting at a restaurant or a cafe, they had to meet at the garden because of their kids.

Dinesh Karthik posted three photos of his kids playing with Krunal's son Kavir at a park. The two Indian cricketers' wives, Dipika Pallikal and Pankhurii Sharma, also joined them at the garden.

In the first picture posted by Karthik, his family is seen posing for a photo with Krunal's family. The next two photos only featured their kids.

"After becoming parents, the only place you get to meet your friends is the Park," Karthik captioned his Instagram post.

While Krunal and Pankhurii have one son named Kavir, Dinesh and Dipika have two twin boys - Kabir and Zian. Dinesh and Dipika welcomed their kids in 2021, while Kavir was born in July last year.

Krunal Pandya attended the Wimbledon final with his wife Pankhurii Sharma

After leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a top-4 finish in IPL 2023, Krunal Pandya has been enjoying a vacation with his family in the United Kingdom. He played some county matches for Warwickshire last year, but there has been no update on whether he will turn up for them in the 2023 season as well.

Before meeting Dinesh Karthik and his family at a park, Krunal and Pankhurii attended the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz last Sunday.

"All suited up for some magical tennis at centre court. Thank you for the entertainment," Krunal captioned photos of himself and his wife from the arena.

Despite performing well in the IPL, Krunal has not been recalled to the Indian T20I team. He was ignored for the Asian Games as well. The LSG all-rounder will aim to work harder and regain his place in the team soon.