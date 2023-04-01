Pakistan captain Babar Azam features in an ICSE Textbook 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently featured in the grade eight Textbook of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). He was part of a question in the sports unit of the book.

The question was as follows- “Cricket is the most loved game in India and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favorite cricketers?”

It was a matching question with the names of 10 eminent cricket personalities in column A and their nicknames in a jumbled order in column B.

Babar Azam (nick name - Bobby) was one among them as he featured alongside AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni.

Pakistan cricket fans were excited to witness Babar's name and image alongside several prominent players in an Indian book as they made the picture of the question go viral online.

Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 @SharyOfficial . #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 Babar Azam got featured in the ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Alhamdulillah, Babar Azam is making Pakistan proud even in a Rival country Babar Azam got featured in the ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Alhamdulillah, Babar Azam is making Pakistan proud even in a Rival country ❤️🇵🇰. #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/apr4CdeQc6

"Where there is love from people, there is criticism as well"- Wahab Riaz on polarized following of Babar Azam

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz recently gave his opinion on polarized reactions evoked by Babar Azam from the fans and critics. He opined that it's a routine phenomenon in a sport and that Babar should take criticism in his stride and work on improving his game further.

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Riaz said:

"It is a part and parcel of life. Where there is love from people, there is criticism as well. People should also understand such things that if Babar needs some improvement at any point, then he should work on it, because in cricket it's a learning process for you every day.

"No one is perfect at any point, so we pointed out the mistakes made by Babar and if he trying to overcome them, then hats off to him as this will bring more improvement in his game," Riaz concluded.

Do you agree with Wahab Riaz's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes