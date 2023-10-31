Pakistan cricket team skips dinner at team hotel, orders food from famous Kolkata restaurant

The Pakistan cricket team, on Sunday, October 29, skipped their dinner at the team hotel and instead ordered food from Kolkata's famous Zam Zam Restaurant. Babar Azam and company placed their order via an online food delivery platform.

The Pakistan team is in Kolkata for their 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, October 31. Pakistan are having a poor World Cup campaign and are in seventh position with only two wins from six matches.

According to a report in the news agency ANI, the Pakistan cricket team decided to order biryani, kebabs, and chap from a renowned Kolkata restaurant. Shadman Faize, the Director of the Zam Zam Restaurant, told the news agency that initially they were not aware that the order was placed by the Pakistan team, but got to know about it later on.

"The order came through an online food delivery platform. They ordered three dishes which were biryani, kebabs, and chap. They ordered it on Sunday evening after 7 PM. Initially, we had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but later we got to know it. I hope they liked the food. People from every nationality should come and try our food. Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world," Faize told ANI, while giving details of the order.

Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan have lost their last four matches in a row in the 2023 World Cup. In their last game in Chennai, they suffered a one-wicket heartbreak against South Africa.

Pakistan legend has been critical of the team’s fitness levels

Pakistan team’s decision to order food from a restaurant comes amid criticism of their fitness levels and dietary habits by former captain and fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram.

Speaking to A Sports channel recently, he had lambasted the team.

"Just look at the fitness levels of our players. We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that they haven't been through fitness tests in the last two years. Now should I name them individually, their faces are getting broader. Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain (Seems like they are eating 8 kilos of meat every day). There should be some test, you are being paid for playing for your country and there has to be a certain criterion,” Akram said.

While Pakistan are mathematically still in with a chance of reaching the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup, their hopes are very slim. Before the loss to South Africa, they were hammered by Afghanistan by eight wickets.