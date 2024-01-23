Quetta Women took on Multan Women in the 16th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Tuesday, January 23, at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad. Multan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Quetta posted a total of 103 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score. Tasmia Ruhab and Noor-ul-Iman took two wickets each for Multan. Aleena Masood played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 73 deliveries and helped the team win the match by nine wickets.

The 17th match of the competition, meanwhile, was played between Peshawar Women and Karachi Women at the Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi. Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat. They made 96 runs for the loss of five wickets. Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi and took two wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Yusra Amir and Javeria Khan helped Karachi reach the target of 97 runs in 13.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Javeria scored 49 runs off 61 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Rawalpindi Women faced Lahore Women in the 18th match of the tournament and elected to field after winning the toss. Lahore posted a total of 147 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sidra Amin was the highest scorer with 50 runs off 66 deliveries. Waheeda Akhtar was the pick of the bowlers and took three scalps for 24 runs in four overs.

Rawalpindi didn’t have a great start and lost the first three wickets for just 31 runs. Natalia Parvaiz scored 62 runs off 44 deliveries but it didn’t help the team. Rawalpindi could make only 127 runs at the end of the 20th over and lost the match by 20 runs.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 6 6 354 3 113 118 148.74 1 2 48 9 2 Javeria Khan Karachi Women 6 6 244 2 74 61 118.45 0 2 30 1 3 Gull Feroza Multan Women 6 6 230 3 75 76.67 101.77 0 2 24 0 4 Tuba Hassan"}">Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 6 6 186 3 70 62 156.3 0 1 22 5 5 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 6 6 170 2 62 42.5 111.11 0 2 20 4 6 Dua Majid Quetta Women 6 6 159 0 56 26.5 103.25 0 1 20 0 7 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 6 6 158 0 63 26.33 90.8 0 1 27 0 8 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 6 6 148 2 106 37 126.5 1 0 23 2 9 Yusra Amir Karachi Women 6 6 133 1 39 26.6 100 0 0 12 3 10 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 6 6 124 1 63 24.8 118.1 0 1 14 8

Sidra Amin is still the leading run-scorer and has made 354 runs in six matches at an average of 118. Javeria Khan has maintained her position in the second place and has 244 runs to her name in six matches.

Gull Feroza and Tuba Hassan are still in the next two places. They have scored 230 and 186 runs, respectively. Natalia Parvaiz scored her second half-century of the season in the last match and has moved to fifth position. She has scored 170 runs in six matches at an average of 42.50.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 6 12 113 3-13 9.42 4.91 11.5 0 0 2 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 6 10 95 3-4 9.5 5 11.4 0 0 3 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 6 10 126 3-20 12.6 5.44 13.9 0 0 4 Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 6 9 107 3-16 11.89 5.1 14 0 0 5 Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 6 8 125 2-15 15.63 5.43 17.25 0 0 6 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 3 7 42 4-15 6 4.58 7.86 1 0 7 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 6 7 87 3-14 12.43 5.44 13.71 0 0 8 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 5 7 87 3-24 12.43 4.58 16.29 0 0 9 Ayesha Bilal Multan Women 5 6 78 3-16 13 4.98 15.67 0 0 10 Fatima Sana Karachi Women 5 5 77 2-28 15.4 6.08 15.2 0 0

Ghulam Fatima is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.42. Tania Saeed and Nashra Sandhu have taken 10 wickets each and are in second and third places, respectively.

Syeda Aroob Shah has jumped to fourth place from fifth and has taken nine wickets in six matches. Rameen Shamim has moved to fifth position from sixth and has picked eight wickets Waheeda Akhtar was the most successful bowler in Round 6 and has moved to eighth place from 10th. She has picked up seven wickets at an average of 12.43.

