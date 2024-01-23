Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi Women vs Multan Women (Updated) ft. Gull Feroza and Noor Ul Eman

Quetta Women faced Peshawar Women in the 13th match of the Pakistan National Women’s T20 2024 on Monday, January 22, at the Ayub National Stadium in Quetta. Peshawar won the toss and elected to bowl.

Quetta posted 165/4 in 20 overs against Peshawar. Dua Majid was the highest scorer for the team and made 58 runs off 41 deliveries. Tehzeeb Shah, Momina Riasat, Aleena Shah, and Seema Gul picked one wicket each for Peshawar.

Peshawar could make only 100 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 65 runs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Saima Malik was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for nine runs in four overs.

Karachi Women won the toss against Lahore Women in the 14th match of the season and elected to bowl. Lahore posted a total of 149 runs for the loss of five wickets. Bismah Maroof played a crucial knock of 54 runs off 47 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

Omaima Sohail scored 46 runs off 43 deliveries for Karachi. Karachi could make only 140 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by nine runs. Maroof won the Player of the Match award.

Multan Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Rawalpindi in the 15th match. Rawalpindi were bundled out for just 110 runs and only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Noor Ul Eman was the most successful bowler for Multan and picked four wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

Gull Feroza scored 61 runs off 55 deliveries for Multan and helped the team cross the line. Multan reached the target of 111 runs in 19.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 5 5 304 3 113 152 152.76 1 1 40 9 2 Javeria Khan Karachi Women 5 5 195 1 74 48.75 120.37 0 2 25 1 3 Gull Feroza Multan Women 5 5 189 3 75 94.5 109.25 0 2 21 0 4 Tuba Hassan"}">Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 5 5 186 3 70 93 157.63 0 1 22 5 5 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 5 5 153 0 63 30.6 92.17 0 1 26 0 6 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 5 5 148 2 106 49.33 134.55 1 0 23 2 7 Dua Majid Quetta Women 5 5 135 0 56 27 103.85 0 1 17 0 8 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 5 5 108 2 57 36 100 0 1 12 1 9 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 5 5 107 0 64 21.4 125.88 0 1 14 2 10 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 5 5 106 1 63 26.5 111.58 0 1 14 5

Sidra Amin and Javeira Khan are still in the first two places on this list. They have scored 304 runs and 195 runs, respectively. Gull Feroza has jumped to third place from fifth and has 189 runs to her name in five matches.

Tuba Hassan is still in fourth place and has made 186 runs in five innings at an average of 93. Fareeha Mehmood has moved to fifth place from sixth and has amassed 153 runs in five matches.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima"}">Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 5 10 83 3-13 8.3 4.15 12 0 0 2 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 5 8 67 3-4 8.38 4.47 11.25 0 0 3 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 5 8 93 3-20 11.63 4.85 14.38 0 0 4 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 5 7 80 3-14 11.43 5.33 12.86 0 0 5 Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 5 7 89 3-16 12.71 5.24 14.57 0 0 6 Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 5 7 101 2-15 14.43 5.32 16.29 0 0 7 Ayesha Bilal Multan Women 5 6 78 3-16 13 4.98 15.67 0 0 8 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 2 5 20 4-15 4 3.87 6.2 1 0 9 Asma Shareef Multan Women 5 5 77 2-1 15.4 5.63 16.4 0 0 10 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 4 4 63 2-1 15.75 4.2 22.5 0 0

Ghulam Fatima and Tania Saeed are still the top two wicket-takers in the tournament. Fatima has picked 10 wickets, while Tania has taken eight wickets.

Nashra Sundhu has moved to third place from fourth and has eight wickets to her name. Khairun Nisa and Syeda Aroob Shah are in the next two places and have picked seven wickets each. Nisa, who was earlier in third place, has taken the fourth spot now.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App