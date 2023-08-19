Pakistan players deny to sign central contracts, ask PCB for bigger share in sale of players' digital rights

Pakistan cricketers have reportedly declined to sign a long-term central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with the sale of players' licensed digital rights being the sticking point

PCB hasn't managed to persuade the national team players to sign new central contracts since their previous ones expired on June 30.

According to a source close to the development, the Pakistan players have demanded a bigger share and say regarding their sale of digital rights, which is currently handled by PCB.

“The players’ point of view is that other cricket boards either are not involved in the sale of players digital rights/NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) or have a proper agreement with them on the sharing of revenues from this avenue," the source revealed, as reported by news agency PTI.

PCB is said to receive revenues from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for providing the digital rights of players for the multi-nation events organised by these bodies. The board also earns from the sales of players' digital rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The PCB does give the players a share from their digital rights sales but the players feel it is not enough,” the source added.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan players want bigger share from sale of digital and broadcasting rights

The sale of sports NFTs has turned into a major source of income with the advent of the cryptocurrency market. Companies like Rario have heavily invested in this domain, a whopping sum of $120 million.

Sports NFTs are digital collectibles that offer fans an open way to collect cards and mementoes of their favourite players. Trading cards, highlights, team kits, and memorabilia, are some examples of Sports NFTs. The sale of NFTs is authenticated by blockchain technology.

Despite PCB's offer for a three-year central contract, players are reluctant to sign it as per the anonymous source.

"Though the board had nearly doubled the monthly central contract retainers and increased the match fees, the players want a bigger share from the sale of their digital rights and even increased share from what the board earns from selling broadcasting rights,” the source said.

Expand Tweet

The reports also suggest that a senior PCB official is currently present in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan will play three ODI matches against Afghanistan. The board official plans to hold conversations with the senior players to negotiate the central contracts.