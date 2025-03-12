Pakistan star announces birth of son with heartfelt poem after 2025 Champions Trophy [In Picture]

Pakistan star Haris Rauf welcomed his son Muhammad Mustafa Haris to the world with a special poem on social media. Rauf shared the poem while announcing the birth of his 'precious baby' with his wife Muzna Masood Malik.

Haris Rauf recently represented Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy mega event. While the Men in Green could not make it to the semifinals of the tournament, Rauf impressed the fans with his pace bowling and big hits.

The fast bowler is gearing up for the T20I series against New Zealand. Just before the series, Rauf shared the big news of becoming a father on Instagram. Sharing a photo with his child, Rauf wrote:

"Give me a child with your stubborn heart, or even your temper, give our kid your dark bright eyes, or your enchanted smile, so that even when we are gone, the world will find within him all of the reasons why i loved you! 🤍✨ Blessed to announce the birth of our precious baby, Muhammad Mustafa Haris."

The post shared by Haris has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 500,000 likes. Thousands of users congratulated the fast bowler in the comments box.

"Heartfelt congratulations on the birth of your baby boy" - Shaheen Shah Afridi sends a message to Pakistan teammate Haris Rauf

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulated Haris Rauf by uploading a special Instagram story and a tweet. Here's what Shaheen wrote on his official X profile on Monday, March 10:

“My brother [Haris Rauf], heartfelt congratulations on the birth of your baby boy. Wishing you and your family endless joy and happiness.”

Shaheen's tweet has received close to 4,700 likes on the social media platform. Pakistan fans were delighted to see how the players were like a family together even though the team did not have the best time on the field recently.

