“Pakistan team has the potential” – Wasim Akram on Babar Azam-led team's chances in 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has backed Babar Azam and Co. to reach the top 4 of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. The legendary former pacer said that the Asian conditions will favor Pakistan in the 50-over tournament.

The 57-year-old further lauded captain Babar for his leadership skills following their 4-1 series win in their ODI series against New Zealand at home some weeks ago.

The statement came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the 2023 World Cup fixtures.

Speaking to paktv.tv, Akram said:

“Pakistan team has the potential to qualify for the top 4. Conditions are in our favor. We are confident in the sub-continent.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“There is no lack in [his] captaincy. He is on the right track. Babar shouldn’t be worried about anything. Focus, have fun, and remember, the whole country is behind you, buddy.”

“At his age, the more he plays, the better he will become” – Wasim Akram’s advice to Shaheen Afridi ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Wasim Akram, meanwhile, has advised pacer Shaheen Afridi to play more to improve his bowling skills in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The legendary pacer assured that there is nothing to worry about Afridi's workload management after a knee injury troubled him last year. The veteran further lauded the 23-year-old for being a handy batter in the lower order.

“At his age, the more he plays, the better he will become. He had a knee injury, I remember. When bowlers suffer from knee injuries, it takes some time to get back to that pace because they think the pain might resurface."

He added:

"I think he is one of the best cricketers in world cricket. He has improved his batting, that’s the bonus. He can play cameos in T20Is and ODIs, he is a future cricketer to watch.”

For the uninitiated, Afridi is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in England's T20 Vitality Blast. He has, so far, scalped 16 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.66.

The left-arm pacer will next play for Pakistan during the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which starts at Galle on July 16.

