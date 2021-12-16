Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed to June 2022 due to COVID cases in visitors' camp

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, has now been postponed to June 2022 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies released a joint statement today announcing that the series is being postponed. Five new COVID-19 cases emerged in the Windies camp yesterday, taking the total tally to nine.

The third T20 International (T20I) between the teams went ahead today as planned. However, the two boards decided it best to postpone the ODI series. A statement read:

"On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party have returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned,"

The statement continued:

"However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022."

The statement went on to mention that rescheduling the series would give the West Indies an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.

COVID-negative members of West Indies contingent to leave Pakistan tonight

The players and support staff from the West Indies who have tested negative for COVID-19 will leave Pakistan tonight after the completion of the third T20I. Those who tested positive will complete their isolation period and leave after that, the boards announced. A statement read:

"The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalized to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations."

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves were the players who tested positive yesterday, in addition to Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, who returned positive tests on the team's arrival in Karachi on December 9.

The remaining three players who tested positive for COVID-19 are support personnel. Pakistan came into the final T20I with a 2-0 lead in the series.

