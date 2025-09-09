PBKS all-rounder smashes Suryakumar Yadav's massive record in AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai etched his name in the history books by smashing the fastest fifty in T20 Asia Cup while playing against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. The right-handed batter broke the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav and Afghanistan teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22 balls apiece).With a 20-ball fifty, Omarzai also became the fastest Afghanistan batter to score a fifty in T20Is, eclipsing Mohammad Nabi (21 balls vs Ireland in 2017). It was also his maiden fifty in T20Is.Oamrzai, who played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, scored 53 runs off 21 balls at a stunning strike rate of 252.38 with the help of five sixes and two boundaries. The 25-year-old slammed 22 runs off Ayush Shukla, including a hat-trick of sixes, before getting caught out off the same bowler in the penultimate over. During his 53-run knock, Omarzai also stitched an 82-run partnership with opener Sediqullah Atal for the fifth wicket.Fastest fifty in T20I Asia Cup20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai v HK, TODAY22 balls - Suryakumar Yadav v HK, 202222 balls - Rahmanullah Gurbaz v SL, 2022Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai’s half-centuries help Afghanistan post 188 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 openerA clinical batting display from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan post 188/6 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.Batting first, Afghanistan put up 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Omarzai, Atal smashed an unbeaten 73 runs off 52 balls, including three maximums and six boundaries. Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with 33 off 26 deliveries. Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah starred with the ball for Hong Kong, picking up two wickets apiece.At the time of writing, Hong Kong were 93/8 after 19 overs.The second match of the Asia Cup 2025 will see defending champions India take on the hosts UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.Click here to check out the 2025 AFG vs HK full scorecard.