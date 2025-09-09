PBKS all-rounder smashes Suryakumar Yadav's massive record in AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 clash

By James Kuanal
Published Sep 09, 2025 23:51 IST
India v England - 4th T20I - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav had slammed a 22-ball fifty against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022. [Getty Images]

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai etched his name in the history books by smashing the fastest fifty in T20 Asia Cup while playing against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. The right-handed batter broke the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav and Afghanistan teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22 balls apiece).

Ad

With a 20-ball fifty, Omarzai also became the fastest Afghanistan batter to score a fifty in T20Is, eclipsing Mohammad Nabi (21 balls vs Ireland in 2017). It was also his maiden fifty in T20Is.

Oamrzai, who played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, scored 53 runs off 21 balls at a stunning strike rate of 252.38 with the help of five sixes and two boundaries. The 25-year-old slammed 22 runs off Ayush Shukla, including a hat-trick of sixes, before getting caught out off the same bowler in the penultimate over. During his 53-run knock, Omarzai also stitched an 82-run partnership with opener Sediqullah Atal for the fifth wicket.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fastest fifty in T20I Asia Cup

  1. 20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai v HK, TODAY
  2. 22 balls - Suryakumar Yadav v HK, 2022
  3. 22 balls - Rahmanullah Gurbaz v SL, 2022
Ad

Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai’s half-centuries help Afghanistan post 188 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 opener

A clinical batting display from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan post 188/6 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.

Batting first, Afghanistan put up 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Omarzai, Atal smashed an unbeaten 73 runs off 52 balls, including three maximums and six boundaries. Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with 33 off 26 deliveries. Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah starred with the ball for Hong Kong, picking up two wickets apiece.

Ad

At the time of writing, Hong Kong were 93/8 after 19 overs.

The second match of the Asia Cup 2025 will see defending champions India take on the hosts UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

Click here to check out the 2025 AFG vs HK full scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications