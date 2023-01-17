PCB slams Australian broadcaster for publishing a story on unsubstantiated personal allegations on Babar Azam

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lashed out at Australian broadcaster Fox Cricket for publishing an unverified story on captain Babar Azam.

Fox Cricket is one of the media partners of Pakistan's cricket governing body, which is why the board decided to reply to them publicly on Twitter. They recently published a story about an off-field controversy surrounding Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

It had been alleged that Azam forced the girlfriend of a Pakistan cricketer to chat inappropriately with him to keep his boyfriend's place in the team. The Twitter user who made the video viral later mentioned that he made a satirical comment, which soon gained headlines on various news platforms.

Dr Nimo Yadav @niiravmodi @FoxCricket Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way. @FoxCricket Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way.

Neither Azam nor any of Pakistan's team officials reacted to it initially. However, when Fox Cricket published it and shared it on social media, the PCB decided to break their silence.

"As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…

Fox Cricket has now deleted the tweet, with Pakistan fans lauding the PCB for their reply to the Australian broadcaster. Some fans even suggested that the board take strict action against Fox.

Babar Azam is currently on a break from cricket

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Doesn't take too much to be happy Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ https://t.co/udKmZTHl6V

While fans on social media have been sharing their views on the controversy surrounding Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain seems to be enjoying his break from cricket.

He led the Men in Green in what was a hectic home season over the last few weeks. Although Pakistan could not win any series, they gained some important experience from the matches and will hope to improve going forward.

Many of the nation's star players, including Azam, who will will captain the Peshawar Zalmi, will next be in action in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Ahead of the new season, his former franchise, the Karachi Kings, traded him to the Zalmi in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

PSL 2023 will start on February 13.

