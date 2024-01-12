Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 20

The 19th and 20th matches of the ongoing Pondicherry T20 tournament concluded on Thursday. Pondicherry North XI and Yanam XI met in the first game of the day, while Pondicherry South XI and Karaikal XI locked horns in the day's second fixture.

In the first game, Pondicherry North XI defeated Yanam XI by 36 runs. Meanwhile, Karaikal XI toppled Pondicherry South XI by one wicket in a nail-biting finish.

With this win, Karaikal XI have climbed to the top of the table with nine points in seven matches. They have won three matches, lost one, and three matches ended without a result. Meanwhile, Pondicherry South XI slipped to second place with eight points in seven matches.

At the same time, Pondicherry North XI jumped to fourth place in the standings with their second win in the tournament. They now have six points in their account after seven matches.

Yanam XI have slipped to the bottom of the points table with five points in seven matches.

Here's the updated points table:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NET RR 1 Karaikal XI 7 3 1 3 9 1.853 2 Pondicherry South XI 7 3 2 2 8 0.718 3 Pondicherry West XI 6 2 2 2 6 0.85 4 Pondicherry North XI 7 2 3 2 6 -1.599 5 Mahe XI 6 2 2 2 6 -0.416 6 Yanam XI 7 2 4 1 5 -1.066

Karaikal XI pull off a heist against Pondicherry South XI

It was arguably the game of the tournament between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry South XI as the result was decided in the last over. Batting first, Pondicherry South XI posted a total of 120/8 in 20 overs. Karan Kannan played a vital knock of 32 runs in the middle order but he didn’t get enough support from the other end.

However, Pondicherry South XI’s bowlers made a game out of it with a brilliant effort, but Gopal Thivagar’s knock of 38 runs pushed Karaikal XI closer to the target. Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran’s unbeaten knock of 13 runs made the difference in the end as Karaikal won by one wicket.

Meanwhile, in the first match, Pondicherry North XI posted a total of 160/6 in 20 overs. P Sunil Kumar and Aravind Akash scored half-centuries to take their team to an above-par total.

Defending the total, Omar Patni wreaked havoc with the ball with a five-for. He picked up five wickets for 13 runs in the spell of his four overs. Meanwhile, Rajakavi Rajgopal bagged three wickets to support him from the other end. Pondicherry won by 36 runs.

