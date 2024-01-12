Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 20 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

Pondicherry North XI won by 36 runs against Yanam XI in Match No.19 of the Pondicherry T20 2024 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siecham Ground on Thursday, January 11.

Pondicherry North won the toss and elected to bat first and were 65 for 2 at the halfway stage. Opener P Sunil Kumar (64 runs off 53 balls) and Aravind Akash RS (55 runs off 30 balls) resurrected the innings to help the team post 160 for 6 in 20 overs.

The score was more than sufficient as Omar Pati's 5 for 13 restricted Yanam to 124 for 9, with Kaladi Nagar Babu being their top-scorer with 33 runs off 18 balls.

In another match, Karaikal XI won by one wicket in a low-scoring thriller. Gopal Thivagar was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. He first picked up two wickets for 30 runs from four overs before making 38 runs off 31 balls to build the base for his side.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getter and wicket-taker of Pondicherry 2024 following the action on Thursday.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 6 6 - 220 88 36.67 167 131.74 - 2 9 23 2 P Sunil Kumar 2 2 1 132 68 132 114 115.79 - 2 4 9 3 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 5 5 - 130 43 26 94 138.3 - - 3 21 4 Shiva Satish Varma 6 6 - 118 34 19.67 98 120.41 - - 8 5 5 Gopal Thivagar 5 5 1 92 38 23 84 109.52 - - 2 6 6 K-Sunil Kumar 5 5 - 88 27 17.6 107 82.24 - - - 5 7 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 5 5 - 88 58 17.6 81 108.64 - 1 3 5 8 Vijeesh-MM 5 4 - 85 43 21.25 93 91.4 - - 4 4 9 Karan Kannan 5 4 1 84 32 28 62 135.48 - - 4 4 10 Thamizhazhagan R 5 4 1 80 52 26.67 96 83.33 - 1 1 5

Although Kaladi Nagar Babu wasn't successful in taking Yanam XI past the finish line against Pondicherry North, the 33 runs from his willow helped him to retain his place at the top. He has scored 220 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 115.79.

There is a widened lead for Kaladi as P Sunil Kumar sits in second place with 132 runs in two innings. Pondicherry South's Sivamurugan M is at third with 130 runs in five innings.

Yanam batter S Satish Varma has scored 118 runs in six innings to occupy the fourth position, while Gopal Thivagar has made 92 runs in five innings at the fifth spot.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 5 5 20 104 12 5/21 8.67 5.2 10 - 1 2 K Kishore Kumar 6 6 20 146 11 3/32 13.27 7.3 10.91 - - 3 Karan Kannan 5 5 18.1 110 9 3/3 12.22 6.06 12.11 - - 4 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 4 4 14.1 67 8 4/11 8.38 4.73 10.63 1 - 5 Love Kumar 5 5 18 73 7 3/13 10.43 4.06 15.43 - - 6 Harshith S 3 3 12 49 7 3/14 7 4.08 10.29 - - 7 Hari Prasad A 5 4 14.3 75 7 3/24 10.71 5.17 12.43 - - 8 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 5 5 12.3 69 7 2/4 9.86 5.52 10.71 - - 9 Vijith A 5 5 12 67 7 4/23 9.57 5.58 10.29 1 - 10 Siva Raju 6 5 18 116 7 2/18 16.57 6.44 15.43 - -

Pondicherry North bowler Rajakavi Rajagopal picked three wickets for 12 runs against Yanam to move to the pole position. He has picked up 12 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 5.20.

Yanam's K Kishore Kumar is just a wicket short of Rajagopal's tally to secure the second place. Pondicherry South's Karan Kannan has picked nine wickets in five matches to sit in third place.

P Gopalakrishnan of Pondicherry West has claimed eight wickets in four matches, however, he slid to fourth place after Kannan moved up from fifth to third with the help of his 2 for 32 against Karaikal XI.

