PSL 2021: Full list of retained players, categories and squad details

Pakistan Super League (PSL) clubs have announced the list of retained and released players ahead of the draft for the upcoming edition of the league (PSL 2021).

A total of 45 players have been retained by the six franchises for PSL 2021. Peshawar Zalmi is the only team to have retained five players, while the remaining sides have retained eight players each.

Here is a look at the full list of players retained and released by the clubs ahead of PSL 2021.

PSL 2021 Retained Players List

Islamabad United retained players list

Platinum: Alex Hales (England), Shadab Khan

Diamond: Colin Munro (New Zealand), Faheem Ashraf

Gold: Hussain Talat (Brand Ambassador), Asif Ali

Advertisement

Silver: Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar

Karachi Kings retained players list

Platinum: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Diamond: Imad Wasim

Gold: Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan

Silver: Waqas Maqsood (Brand Ambassador)

Emerging: Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars retained players list

Platinum: Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Diamond: Fakhar Zaman (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese (South Africa), Haris Rauf

Gold: Ben Dunk (Australia), Dilbar Hussain

Silver: Sohail Akhtar

Multan Sultans retained players list

Platinum: Shahid Afridi, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Diamond: Sohail Tanvir (Brand Ambassador), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Khushdil Shah

Gold: James Vince (England), Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Imran Tahir will mentor the team in the upcoming edition of the PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi retained players list

Platinum: Wahab Riaz, Sohaib Malik

Diamond: Kamran Akmal

Gold: Liam Livingstone (England), Haider Ali

Quetta Gladiators retained players list

Platinum: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond: Ben Cutting (Australia), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Gold: Azam Khan, Naseem Shah

Silver: Zahid Mehmood (Brand Ambassador), Anwar Ali

PSL 2021 Released Players List

Islamabad United released players list

Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees and Saif Badar.

I would have definitely been part of @isbunited had I not been occupied as NZ’s batting coach. I will be supporting my beloved #ISLU in @thepslt20 and I hope to be back in the future. #RedForever #UnitedWeWin — Luke Ronchi (@ronchi04) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

Luke Ronchi is unavailable for retention as he has taken up coaching duties in New Zealand.

Karachi Kings released players list

Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mitchell McCleneghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan and Usama Mir.

Lahore Qalandars released players list

Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna and Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans released players list

Ali Shafiq, Asad Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Fabian Allen, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir, Wayne Madsen and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi released players list

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Hammad Azam, Hassan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Sikandar Raza, Tom Banton, Umar Amin and Yasir Shah.

Liam Dawson was unavailable. Thus, the team couldn't retain him.

Quetta Gladiators released players list

Aarish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Fawad Ahmad, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Omair bin Yousuf, Shane Watson (retired), Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills and Umar Akmal.

English players Jason Roy and Tymal Mills were also unavailable for PSL 2021, while Shane Watson has retired from all forms of cricket.

The player draft for PSL 2021 will take place on Sunday at High-Performance Centre. PSL 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 20, with the Karachi Kings locking horns against the Quetta Gladiators in the season opener.