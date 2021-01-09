PSL 2021: Full list of retained players, categories and squad details

Pakistan Super League (PSL) clubs have announced the list of retained and released players ahead of the draft for the upcoming edition of the league (PSL 2021).
A total of 45 players have been retained by the six franchises for PSL 2021. Peshawar Zalmi is the only team to have retained five players, while the remaining sides have retained eight players each.
Here is a look at the full list of players retained and released by the clubs ahead of PSL 2021.
PSL 2021 Retained Players List
Islamabad United retained players list
Platinum: Alex Hales (England), Shadab Khan
Diamond: Colin Munro (New Zealand), Faheem Ashraf
Gold: Hussain Talat (Brand Ambassador), Asif Ali
Silver: Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar
Karachi Kings retained players list
Platinum: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram (South Africa)
Diamond: Imad Wasim
Gold: Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan
Silver: Waqas Maqsood (Brand Ambassador)
Emerging: Arshad Iqbal
Lahore Qalandars retained players list
Platinum: Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Diamond: Fakhar Zaman (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese (South Africa), Haris Rauf
Gold: Ben Dunk (Australia), Dilbar Hussain
Silver: Sohail Akhtar
Multan Sultans retained players list
Platinum: Shahid Afridi, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
Diamond: Sohail Tanvir (Brand Ambassador), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Khushdil Shah
Gold: James Vince (England), Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Imran Tahir will mentor the team in the upcoming edition of the PSL.
Peshawar Zalmi retained players list
Platinum: Wahab Riaz, Sohaib Malik
Diamond: Kamran Akmal
Gold: Liam Livingstone (England), Haider Ali
Quetta Gladiators retained players list
Platinum: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Diamond: Ben Cutting (Australia), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain
Gold: Azam Khan, Naseem Shah
Silver: Zahid Mehmood (Brand Ambassador), Anwar Ali
PSL 2021 Released Players List
Islamabad United released players list
Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees and Saif Badar.
Luke Ronchi is unavailable for retention as he has taken up coaching duties in New Zealand.
Karachi Kings released players list
Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mitchell McCleneghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan and Usama Mir.
Lahore Qalandars released players list
Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna and Usman Shinwari.
Multan Sultans released players list
Ali Shafiq, Asad Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Fabian Allen, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir, Wayne Madsen and Zeeshan Ashraf.
Peshawar Zalmi released players list
Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Hammad Azam, Hassan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Sikandar Raza, Tom Banton, Umar Amin and Yasir Shah.
Liam Dawson was unavailable. Thus, the team couldn't retain him.
Quetta Gladiators released players list
Aarish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Fawad Ahmad, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Omair bin Yousuf, Shane Watson (retired), Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills and Umar Akmal.
English players Jason Roy and Tymal Mills were also unavailable for PSL 2021, while Shane Watson has retired from all forms of cricket.
The player draft for PSL 2021 will take place on Sunday at High-Performance Centre. PSL 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 20, with the Karachi Kings locking horns against the Quetta Gladiators in the season opener.Published 09 Jan 2021, 16:40 IST