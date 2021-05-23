PSL 2021: Full list of updated Pakistan Super League squads 

The updated player list of franchises for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) has been released by the organizers of the T20 tournament.

On Saturday, all the six PSL 2021 franchises were allowed to modify their squads in an online session. West Indies duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles were submitted as replacement picks by Multan Sultans. While the hard-hitting Hetmyer will be making his PSL debut, Charles had represented Quetta Gladiators and the Sultans in the earlier editions.

An official press release from PSL organizers informed:

“Earlier, it was decided that all teams will be allowed 20-member squads and the teams submitted a total of 12 picks which included replacement as well as the 19th and 20th player submissions for some of the teams. Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars have not made selections for their 20th player which they will make later, if needed.”

Apart from Hetmyer and Charles, Multan Sultans also picked Hammad Azam and Muhammad Waseem (UAE). Furthermore, the Gladiators chose Jack Wildermuth (Australia), Jake Weatherald (Australia), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan) and Khurram Shehzad.

Qalandars went for Tim David (Singapore) and Sultan Ahmed from UAE. Islamabad United added Mohammad Akhlaq to their squad, Peshawar Zalmi chose Bismillah Khan while Karachi Kings included Mohammad Haris Khan in their team.

Meanwhile, leggie Rashid Khan will rejoin the Qalandars for the remainder of PSL 2021. Khan played two games for the franchise before leaving to represent Afghanistan against Zimbabwe.

The press release also made it clear that “player participation depends on meeting travel and quarantine requirements for the Abu Dhabi-leg.”

PSL 2021 is set to resume in the first week of June. The remaining 20 matches of the T20 league will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament was suspended earlier this year after the bio-bubble was comprised and many COVID-19 cases started emerging.

A couple of days ago, PCB received all pending approvals and exemptions to host the remainder of PSL 2021 in the UAE.

PSL 2021: Full squads of all six franchises

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

