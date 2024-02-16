PSL 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back for its ninth edition in 2024. Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions, having won the eighth edition of the tournament in 2023 by beating the Multan Sultans in a nail-biting final.

PSL 2024 is scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 17, and will go on till March 18. The Lahore Qalandars will host the Islamabad United in the season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This edition of the tournament will witness a total of 34 matches, including the four playoff matches. A total of four venues will be used for this edition of Pakistan's premier T20 tournament, namely - Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), Multan Cricket Stadium (Multan), National Stadium (Karachi), and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi).

Six teams will be a part of PSL 2024, including current champions Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings.

PSL 2024: When to watch?

The league stage of the tournament will be played from February 17 to March 12. The playoffs will be played on March 14, 15, and 16, with the final set to be played on March 18.

Each team will play 10 matches in the league stage, playing each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top two teams on the points table at the end of the league stage will advance to the qualifier on 14th March. The winner of the qualifier will make it to the final.

Eliminator 1 will be played on March 15. The second eliminator, which will be contested between the loser of the qualifier and the winner of eliminator 1, will take place on March 16. The winner of Eliminator 2 will face the winner of the qualifier in the final on March 18 in Karachi.

PSL 2024: Where to watch?

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League can be watched by cricket fans across the globe. It will be available to watch in different countries across various platforms. Below is the list of countries and platforms where fans can watch the league live.

PSL 2024 Live Streaming details and channel list:

India: Fancode App or Website

Pakistan: A Sport (TV channel) and Snack Video (streaming)

Bangladesh and Nepal: Tapmad TV

North America (USA & Canada): Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

MENA & South East Asian Region: CricBuzz

Australia: Fox Sports

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

United Kingdom: Sky Sports and News Sky 734 - Geo News Urdu

