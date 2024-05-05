Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boost Region vs Amo Region (Updated) ft. Amir Hamza and Hazratullah Zazai 

The ninth match of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 took place between Band-E-Amir Region and Speen Ghar Region on Sunday in Kabul.

Band-E-Amir Region batted first and amassed a respectable score of 143 runs for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored for the side with his 36-ball 43. Karim Janat (37) and Sediqullah Atal (24) also chipped in with handy contributions.

As for Speen Ghar Region’s bowling, Yousuf Zazai was the pick, claiming three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, the Speen Ghar Region fell 40 runs short. Wafiullah Tarakhil tried to show some fight with a 45-run knock off 48 balls but wickets kept falling in short intervals at the other end.

It was a combined bowling effort from the winning team with Amir Hamza picking three wickets and the likes of Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand, and Karim Janat claiming two wickets apiece.

In the second match of the day, Boost Region crossed swords with Amo Region. Top knocks from Hazratullah Zazai (52 off 27) and Najibullah Zadran (55 off 36) powered Boost Region to a formidable score of 185 runs in the first innings.

Izharulhaq Naveed bowled beautifully for Amo Region as he returned with stellar figures of 3 for 17 in four overs. Amo Region fought hard with the bat in pursuit of the target but were restricted to 161, in the end. Mohammad Akram was the top performer for them with the bat as he notched 51 off 30 deliveries.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 3 3 1 131 55 65.5 99 132.32 0 2 12 6 2 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 3 2 0 88 45 44 91 96.7 0 0 4 3 3 Sediqullah Atal (BEAR) 3 3 1 87 63* 43.5 68 127.94 0 1 9 4 4 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 2 2 0 80 65 40 62 129.03 0 1 7 3 5 Bahar Shinwari (BEAR) 3 3 1 77 60* 38.5 89 86.51 0 1 9 1 6 Hazratullah Zazai (BOOST) 3 3 0 67 52 22.33 59 113.55 0 1 8 3 7 Allah Noor (AMOR) 3 2 0 57 34 28.5 40 142.5 0 0 3 4 8 Rahmat Shah (BOOST) 3 3 0 55 23 18.33 51 107.84 0 0 8 0 9 Mohammad Akram (AMOR) 3 2 0 51 51 25.5 33 154.54 0 1 4 3 10 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 3 2 1 49 39* 49 50 98 0 0 5 1

Najibullah Zadran is at the top of the run charts with 131 runs to his name in three matches. Hashmatullah Shahidi has scored 88 runs in three games and finds himself at second. Sediqullah Atal has 87 runs in three matches and is positioned at third, followed by Ibrahim Zadran (80) at fourth.

The fifth position is occupied by Bahar Shinwari (77), while Hazratullah Shahidi occupies the sixth spot with 67 runs under his belt. Allah Noor is positioned at seventh position with 57 runs, followed by Rahmat Shah (55) at eighth spot.

The bottom two positions in the top ten list are occupied by Mohammad Akram (51) and Samiullah Shinwari (49), respectively.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Amir Hamza (BEAR) 3 3 11 51 6 3/26 8.5 4.63 11 0 0 0 2 Faridoon (BOOST) 3 3 12 68 6 3/16 11.33 5.66 12 0 0 1 3 Nijat Masood (BEAR) 3 3 11 70 6 3/29 11.66 6.36 11 0 0 0 4 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 3 3 12 53 5 2/17 10.6 4.41 14.4 0 0 0 5 Wahidullah Zadran (MAR) 2 2 8 29 4 2/12 7.25 3.62 12 0 0 1 6 Karim Janat (BEAR) 3 3 12 66 4 2/24 16.5 5.5 18 0 0 1 7 Yousuf Zazai (SGR) 1 1 4 18 3 3/18 6 4.5 8 0 0 0 8 Izharulhaq Naveed (AMOR) 3 2 8 42 3 3/17 14 5.25 16 0 0 1 9 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMOR) 3 3 6 45 3 2/20 15 7.5 12 0 0 0 10 Khalil Gurbaz (MAR) 2 2 8 47 3 2/20 15.66 5.87 16 0 0 0

As far as the wickets tally is concerned, Amir Hamza is currently at the pole position with six wickets to his name. Faridoon is at second with six wickets, followed by Nijat Masood (6) at third.

Mohammadullah has five wickets to his name and finds himself at fourth, followed by Wahidullah Zadran (4) at fifth. Karim Janat has four wickets to his name in three matches and finds himself at the sixth spot.

The seventh and eighth positions are occupied by Yousuf Zazai (3) and Izharulhar Naveed (3), respectively. Sharafuddin Ashraf is at ninth spot with three wickets, while Khalil Gurbaz rounds off the top 10 spots with three wickets to his name as well.

