Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boost Region vs Amo Region (Updated) ft. Hazratullah Zazai and Zahir Khan

Band-E-Amir Region registered a five-run win over Mis Ainak Region in the 13th match of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 on Wednesday. All the top four batters in the Band-E-Amir Region’s batting line-up got starts but failed to convert those into big scores.

Mis Ainak kept chipping in with wickets every time the batters tried to forge a partnership. Nevertheless, they huffed and puffed to post a decent score of 115 in 20 overs in the first innings.

Sediqullah Atal top-scored with the bat with 25 runs off 22 balls. Wahidullah Zadran (2/20) and Mohammad Riaz (2/14) put in a stellar role with the ball in restricting the opposition to a low score.

The Band-E-Amir bowlers, however, fought back brilliantly and ended up restricting Mis Ainak Region to 110. Momand and Khalil Ahmed picked two wickets each, while Karim Janat and Arab Gul picked one apiece.

Meanwhile, the 14th match of the tournament was played between Amo Region and Boost Region. Amo Region put on a show with the bat as they notched a formidable score of 185 runs in the first innings.

Sharafuddin Ashraf top-scored with the bat, playing a brilliant knock of 66 off 36 deliveries. In reply, Boost Region found themselves getting bowled out for 117. Hazratullah Zazai tried to give a decent start with a 35-run knock of 27 deliveries. However, wickets fell in quick intervals at the other end.

Zahir Khan starred with the ball for Amo Region, picking four wickets for seven runs in 2.4 overs.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Hazratullah Zazai (BOOST) 6 6 1 224 116* 44.8 159 140.88 1 1 8 28 2 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 5 5 0 186 65 37.2 150 124 0 2 6 17 3 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 6 6 1 178 55 35.6 129 137.98 0 2 9 15 4 Mohammad Akram (AMOR) 6 5 0 165 51 33 115 143.47 0 1 8 16 5 Rahmat Shah (BOOST) 6 6 0 148 50 24.66 125 118.4 0 1 4 16 6 Mehboob Taskin (MAR) 4 4 2 116 58 58 106 109.43 0 1 1 10 7 Sediqullah Atal (BEAR) 4 4 1 112 63* 37.33 90 124.44 0 1 6 10 8 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 4 3 0 106 45 35.33 115 92.17 0 0 4 5 9 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 5 4 1 105 39* 35 112 93.75 0 0 3 8 10 Afsar Zazai (MAR) 5 5 1 105 55* 26.25 108 97.22 0 1 5 6

Hazratullah Zazai tops the run charts with 224 runs in six matches. Ibrahim Zadran is at second with 186 runs. Najibullah Zadran has accumulated 178 runs in six games and finds himself at third. At number four is Mohammad Akram with 165 runs, followed by Rahmat Shah at five with 148 runs.

Mehboob Taskin occupies the sixth spot with 116 runs to his name, while Sediqullah Atal sits in seventh with 112 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi (106) and Samiullah Shinwari (105) move to the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Afsar Zazai rounds off the top ten spots with 105 runs under his belt.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Wahidullah Zadran (MAR) 5 5 19 102 9 2/12 11.33 5.36 12.66 0 0 1 2 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 6 6 24 137 9 3/22 15.22 5.7 16 0 0 0 3 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMOR) 6 6 17 94 8 4/20 11.75 5.52 12.75 1 0 1 4 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BOOST) 6 6 23 139 8 3/16 17.37 6.04 17.25 0 0 1 5 Izharulhaq Naveed (AMOR) 6 5 18 142 7 3/17 20.28 7.88 15.42 0 0 1 6 Amir Hamza (BEAR) 4 4 15 64 6 3/26 10.66 4.26 15 0 0 0 7 Nijat Masood (BEAR) 3 3 11 70 6 3/29 11.66 6.36 11 0 0 0 8 Zahir Khan (AMOR) 6 5 17.4 145 6 4/7 24.16 8.2 17.66 1 0 0 9 Yousuf Zazai (SGR) 3 3 12 83 5 3/18 16.6 6.91 14.4 0 0 0 10 Karim Janat (BEAR) 4 4 16 87 5 2/24 17.4 5.43 19.2 0 0 1

Wahidullah Zadran sits at the top of the ladder with nine wickets under his belt. Mohammadullah is at second with nine wickets, while Sharafuddin Ashraf is at third with eight wickets.

Faridoon Dawoodzai occupies the fourth spot with eight wickets, while Izharulhaq Naveed finds himself in fifth with seven wickets. At number six is Amir Hamza with six wickets, while Nijat Masood is occupying the seventh spot with six wickets.

The eighth, ninth, and tenth spots are occupied by Zahir Khan (6), Yousuf Zazai (5), and Karim Janat (5), respectively.

