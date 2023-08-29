Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Arjit Gupta and Pradhumn Parikh lead the charts – Updated after Match 3

In the first match of the day on Monday (August 28) in the ongoing Rajasthan Premier League, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors defeated the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by six wickets at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Pradhumn Parikh won the Player of the Match award for finishing with impressive bowling figures of 4-0-29-4.

In the other match, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar defeated Bhilwara Bulls by seven wickets. Mahipal Lomror became the Player of the Match after he scored a sparkling half-century. On the back of his knock, Sikar chased down a target of 147 with six balls left in their innings.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list - Arjit Gupta leads the runs chart

Arjit Gupta is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He has scored 65 runs from one match at a strike-rate of 144.44 with the help of six fours and three sixes. Second on the list is left-handed batter Mahipal Lomror. The southpaw has racked up 57 runs from one match at a strike rate of 139.02 with six fours and two sixes.

Sumit Godara has scored 52 runs from one match at a strike-rate of 148.57 with six fours and two sixes. Bharat Sharma has notched 51 runs from one match at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 134.21 with three fours and four sixes. Divya Gajraj, meanwhile, has scored 47 runs in one match at a strike rate of 114.63.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Pradhumn Parikh leads the wickets chart

Pradhumn Parikh is the top wicket-taker of the tournament, having picked up four wickets with a four-wicket haul to his name. Himanshu Nehra is second on the list, having picked up three wickets in the only match he has taken part in.

Ashok Sharma has picked up three wickets and is third in the list of leading wicket-takers. Rituraj Singh and Shubham Garhwal have also accounted for three scalps apiece.