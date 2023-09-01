Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sumit Godara and Rohit Khichar lead the charts – Updated after Match 9

In the second match of the day in the Rajasthan Premier League, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers beat the Jodhpur Strikers by four runs at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. After setting a target of 164, the Challengers restricted their opponent to 159 for six in 20 overs. Deepak Hooda became the Player of the Match for scoring 68 runs off 41 balls with three fours and four sixes.

In the opening match, the Jaipur Indians won their third match in a row, defeating Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by four wickets.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list - Sumit Godara leads the runs chart

Sumit Godara is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing league. He has scored 123 runs from three matches at an average of 61.50 and a strike-rate of 132.26 with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. Mahipal Lomror is second in the list, having racked up 116 runs from three games at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 138.10 with six fours and eight sixes.

Arjit Gupta is the third-highest run-scorer, having notched 89 runs from three matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 120.27 with six fours and five sixes. Divya Gajraj, Anshul Garhwal and Deepak Hooda have scored 89, 87 and 82 runs respectively.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Rohit Khichar leads the wickets chart

Rohit Khichar is the leading wicket-taker in the league. He has picked up six wickets from three matches at an average of 8.83. Ashok Sharma, Rituraj Singh and Himanshu Nehra have also picked up five wickets apiece.

Lakhan Bharti and Pradhumn Parikh have accounted for five wickets apiece. The likes of Vishal Godara, Ajay Kookna, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar have also been pretty impressive.