Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 4, Day 4 Round-up: UP register 2-wicket win over Mumbai in thriller; Delhi beat Uttarakhand by 7 runs

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 29, 2024 18:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh beat Mumbai by two wickets in a close encounter. (Pic: BCCI Domestic/ X)

Uttar Pradesh beat Mumbai by two wickets in a thrilling Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, January 29. Resuming their second innings at 303/8, Mumbai were bowled out for 320 on Day 4.

Chasing 195, Uttar Pradesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Karan Sharma (67*) and Aryan Juyal (76*) played fine knocks under pressure to ensure victory for the batting side. For Mumbai, Tanush Kotian’s 5/58 went in vain.

In another Group B match, Andhra Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh by 126 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Chasing a target of 320, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 193 in their second innings as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasanth Kumar claimed three wickets each.

In a Group C match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka defeated Tripura by 29 runs in a tight encounter in Agartala. Chasing 193, Tripura resumed Day 4 on 59/3. They were bowled out for 163 as Vidwath Kaverappa picked up four wickets, while Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three.

Delhi registered a close seven-run win over Uttarakhand in Group D of Ranji Trophy 2024. Set to chase 173, Uttarakhand resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 95/6. Akhil Rawat scored a valiant 63 off 185 balls. Hrithik Shokeen, however, trapped him lbw and, in the end, Uttarakhand were held to 165.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 4

Here’s a look at the brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Vidarbha (204 & 374/9 d) beat Jharkhand (150/9 d & 120) by 308 runs.

Haryana (195 & 211/6) drew with Maharashtra (194 & 96/2).

Services (536/7 d) drew with Saurashtra (462).

Elite Group B

Andhra (431 & 150/2) beat Chhattisgarh (262 & 193) by 126 runs.

Uttar Pradesh (324 & 195/8) beat Mumbai (198 & 320) by 2 wickets.

Kerala (227 & 220/4) drew with Bihar (377).

Elite Group C

Karnataka (241 & 151) beat Tripura (200 & 163) by 29 runs.

Elite Group D

Odisha (138 & 425/8) beat Himachal Pradesh (176 & 149) by 238 runs.

Delhi (147 & 264/8 d) beat Uttarakhand (239 & 165) by 7 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir (457 & 193/7) drew with Baroda (383).

Plate Group

Mizoram (359 & 237/9 d) beat Meghalaya (281 & 124) by 191 runs.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
