“Reverse swing, might help with climate change” - Twitterati come up with hilarious responses as Wasim Akram asks if he should try to swing the sun

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 05, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Wasim Akram shared an interesting post on Twitter.
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram shared an intriguing picture on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, January 5. In the image, the former left-arm seamer is seen posing while looking at the sun. Akram holds his left hand up in a way that creates the illusion of him holding the sun in his hand as if it is a cricket ball.

The 56-year-old, who is currently in the news for making some explosive revelations in his new memoir ‘Sultan’, uploaded the picture with a creative caption. Akram wrote:

“Should I try to swing it??? 😜🏏.”
The post caught the attention of cricket fans on Twitter, who came up with some hilarious responses to Akram’s interesting query.

While some joked that the Pakistan legend must try and reverse swing the sun to see if it helps with climate change, a few quipped that Akram must not play with ‘fire’. Here is a compilation of some funny reactions to Akram’s ‘hot’ query:

@wasimakramlive I think you should try reserve swing .
@wasimakramlive don't reverse swing the sun Wasim bhai nobody wants to go back for a yorker in 2020.
@wasimakramlive You can't even try it because He is the one who can swing it ☝️
@wasimakramlive Milky Way about to get hit with an inswinging yorker
@wasimakramlive Shiny side konsi hai ? Inswing hogi ya out ?🤣
@wasimakramlive Wasim bhai yeh sb chor web please commentary kr daen akar match mein Bazid bhai har bay ko itna lamba keench dety k match or zayda boring ho jata please khuda da wasta e join commentary box 🥺
@wasimakramlive Suraj ko swing na kardena sirji waise bhi thand bohut hai,sultan of swing ⚾.
@wasimakramlive But no tampering please.. twitter.com/wasimakramlive…
@wasimakramlive It's not a big challenge for Sultan of swing You can swing every thing you want
@wasimakramlive Reverse swing krdain. Might help with climate change.
@wasimakramlive Ya swing it Wasim paji and sing "Suraj hua madham" 😁
@wasimakramlive Surely Reverse Swing, if it helps reversing climate change impact due to its heat
@wasimakramlive Iss keliye to aap ko doraemon wale big loght chahye
@wasimakramlive Itni thand main bhai esa mazak nahi 😭
@wasimakramlive It’s still very new and shining pitch it up

Ramiz Raja's big statement on Wasim Akram

Even as Akram has been grabbing some limelight over his revelations in his memoir, Pakistan cricket finds itself in the midst of another huge controversy following Ramiz Raja’s sacking as PCB chief.

Ever since being fired, Raja has taken digs at various big names in Pakistan cricket. Recently, he also hit out at Akram and former fast bowler Waqar Younis.

Referring to Justice Malik Muhammad Qayyum's report on match-fixing, Raja questioned the decision to let off Akram and Waqar with light fines. He claimed while speaking on Samaa TV:

"I think no one should have had the chance (of coming back to Pakistan cricket). If Wasim Akram's name is in there (in the report), and he was censured for not cooperating, right? It was a borderline case. If I was the decision maker at the time, I would've banned them forever.
“You brought them back to system. I wasn't in power at the time. We were told to play with them and work with them, and that was it. No one knew how to tackle that. So many people were involved in that. I don't know what the compulsion was.”

Akram, Raja and Waqar all captained Pakistan with varying degrees of success. Of the three, Akram had a standout international career, representing the country in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
