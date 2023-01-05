“Reverse swing, might help with climate change” - Twitterati come up with hilarious responses as Wasim Akram asks if he should try to swing the sun

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram shared an intriguing picture on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, January 5. In the image, the former left-arm seamer is seen posing while looking at the sun. Akram holds his left hand up in a way that creates the illusion of him holding the sun in his hand as if it is a cricket ball.
The 56-year-old, who is currently in the news for making some explosive revelations in his new memoir ‘Sultan’, uploaded the picture with a creative caption. Akram wrote:
“Should I try to swing it??? 😜🏏.”
The post caught the attention of cricket fans on Twitter, who came up with some hilarious responses to Akram’s interesting query.
While some joked that the Pakistan legend must try and reverse swing the sun to see if it helps with climate change, a few quipped that Akram must not play with ‘fire’. Here is a compilation of some funny reactions to Akram’s ‘hot’ query:
Ramiz Raja's big statement on Wasim Akram
Even as Akram has been grabbing some limelight over his revelations in his memoir, Pakistan cricket finds itself in the midst of another huge controversy following Ramiz Raja’s sacking as PCB chief.
Ever since being fired, Raja has taken digs at various big names in Pakistan cricket. Recently, he also hit out at Akram and former fast bowler Waqar Younis.
Referring to Justice Malik Muhammad Qayyum's report on match-fixing, Raja questioned the decision to let off Akram and Waqar with light fines. He claimed while speaking on Samaa TV:
"I think no one should have had the chance (of coming back to Pakistan cricket). If Wasim Akram's name is in there (in the report), and he was censured for not cooperating, right? It was a borderline case. If I was the decision maker at the time, I would've banned them forever.
“You brought them back to system. I wasn't in power at the time. We were told to play with them and work with them, and that was it. No one knew how to tackle that. So many people were involved in that. I don't know what the compulsion was.”
Akram, Raja and Waqar all captained Pakistan with varying degrees of success. Of the three, Akram had a standout international career, representing the country in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs.