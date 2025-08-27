Rinku Singh hits hat-trick of fours off star RCB pacer during his blistering 27-ball 57 in UP Premier League 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 17:43 IST
Rinku Singh made 57 off 27 balls (Image via Instagram-@meerutmavericks)
Rinku Singh made 57 off 27 balls (Image via Instagram-@meerutmavericks)

Meerut Mavericks skipper Rinku Singh hammered a blistering half-century, which included three consecutive fours off RCB and Lucknow Falcons veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The southpaw’s fireworks came in Match 20 of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The contest is underway at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Walking in at No. 5, Rinku Singh got going straight away, dispatching Vipraj Nigam for a six off only his second ball. He kept up the charge, racing to 30 from just 16 deliveries.

In the 15th over, the left-hander took on Bhuvneshwar and smashed him for three fours in a row. He reached his half-century in only 25 balls before finishing with a quickfire 57 off 27, an innings studded with three fours and four sixes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the carnage below:

Ad

Earlier in the tournament, he had also smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls, laced with seven fours and eight sixes against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Half-centuries from Rinku Singh, Swastik Chikara and Rituraj Sharma propel Mavericks to 233

Electing to bat first in Match 20, the Meerut Mavericks suffered early jolts as Akshay Dubey (2) and Madhav Kaushik (5) departed cheaply. However, Swastik Chikara steadied the innings with a breezy 55 off 31 balls, striking four fours and as many sixes.

Ad

Rituraj Sharma and skipper Rinku Singh then dominated the middle overs, stitching together a 94-run stand off just 49 balls. Rinku smashed 57 off 27 deliveries, while Sharma anchored the innings brilliantly.

In the final phase, Ritik Vats went berserk with an unbeaten 35 off only eight balls, and Sharma finished on 74* from 37. Mavericks piled up a commanding 233 in their 20 overs.

In reply, at the time of writing, Lucknow Falcons were 37/1 after six overs, with Priyam Garg (8) and Shoaib Siddiqui (16) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications