Rinku Singh hits hat-trick of fours off star RCB pacer during his blistering 27-ball 57 in UP Premier League 2025 [Watch]

Meerut Mavericks skipper Rinku Singh hammered a blistering half-century, which included three consecutive fours off RCB and Lucknow Falcons veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The southpaw’s fireworks came in Match 20 of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The contest is underway at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.Walking in at No. 5, Rinku Singh got going straight away, dispatching Vipraj Nigam for a six off only his second ball. He kept up the charge, racing to 30 from just 16 deliveries.In the 15th over, the left-hander took on Bhuvneshwar and smashed him for three fours in a row. He reached his half-century in only 25 balls before finishing with a quickfire 57 off 27, an innings studded with three fours and four sixes.Watch the video of the carnage below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in the tournament, he had also smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls, laced with seven fours and eight sixes against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.Half-centuries from Rinku Singh, Swastik Chikara and Rituraj Sharma propel Mavericks to 233Electing to bat first in Match 20, the Meerut Mavericks suffered early jolts as Akshay Dubey (2) and Madhav Kaushik (5) departed cheaply. However, Swastik Chikara steadied the innings with a breezy 55 off 31 balls, striking four fours and as many sixes.Rituraj Sharma and skipper Rinku Singh then dominated the middle overs, stitching together a 94-run stand off just 49 balls. Rinku smashed 57 off 27 deliveries, while Sharma anchored the innings brilliantly.In the final phase, Ritik Vats went berserk with an unbeaten 35 off only eight balls, and Sharma finished on 74* from 37. Mavericks piled up a commanding 233 in their 20 overs.In reply, at the time of writing, Lucknow Falcons were 37/1 after six overs, with Priyam Garg (8) and Shoaib Siddiqui (16) at the crease.