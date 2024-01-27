SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi

Durban Super Giants registered a 57-run win over Paarl Royals in the 19th game of SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 26.

Durban Super Giants opted to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Tony de Zorzi (10) and Matthew Breetzke (12) departed early in the innings. However, JJ Smuts (52), Quinton de Kock (83*) and Heinrich Klaasen (30*) changed the complexion of the game.

The trio's exceptional gameplay took Durban to 190/3 in 20 overs. Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Obed McCoy scalped one wicket apiece for Paarl Royals.

In reply, Paarl Royals got bundled out for just 133 runs in 19.3 overs, losing the game by 57 runs. Opener and keeper-batter Jos Buttler was the top-scorer with 45 runs. However, other batters failed to create an impact.

Marcus Stoinis was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul, conceding 24 runs in four overs. Reece Topley and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets each.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 6 6 1 355 98 71 200 177.5 - 4 - 23 25 2 JC Buttler (PR) 7 7 1 290 70* 48.33 203 142.85 - 2 - 32 9 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 7 7 2 230 85 46 118 194.91 - 2 - 16 17 4 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 6 6 0 229 104 38.16 146 156.84 1 - 1 19 11 5 MP Breetzke (DSG) 7 7 0 223 48 31.85 166 134.33 - - - 22 12 6 JT Smuts (DSG) 6 6 0 195 75 32.5 141 138.29 - 2 - 17 11 7 JL du Plooy (JSK) 5 5 0 183 71 36.6 110 166.36 - 1 - 18 9 8 WG Jacks (PC) 6 6 0 177 101 29.5 98 180.61 1 1 1 16 13 9 T Stubbs (SEC) 5 4 2 167 66* 83.5 102 163.72 - 2 - 12 8 10 DA Miller (PR) 6 6 2 165 75* 41.25 132 125 - 1 - 16 3

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton amassed 355 runs from six innings to remain on top of the run-scoring charts. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler retained his second rank with 290 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen moved up from fifth to third rank, accumulating 230 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (229) and Matthew Breetzke (223) slid one spot down to secure the fourth and fifth slots.

JJ Smuts moved up from 13th to sixth rank with 195 runs. Leus du Plooy (183), Will Jacks (177), Tristan Stubbs (167), and David Miller (165) slipped one position each to occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 7 7 162 27 - 253 12 4/39 21.08 9.37 13.5 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 5 5 102 17 - 179 10 4/26 17.9 10.52 10.2 1 - 3 RJW Topley (DSG) 7 7 156 26 2 215 10 3/19 21.5 8.26 15.6 - - 4 MP Stoinis (DSG) 4 4 96 16 - 106 9 3/18 11.77 6.62 10.66 - - 5 DJ Worrall (SEC) 5 5 108 18 - 158 9 3/22 17.55 8.77 12 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 7 7 144 24 - 174 9 2/17 19.33 7.25 16 - - 7 OEG Baartman (SEC) 4 4 93 15.3 - 128 8 4/12 16 8.25 11.62 1 - 8 OC McCoy (PR) 7 7 144 24 1 203 7 2/18 29 8.45 20.57 - - 9 TP Kaber (MICT) 4 4 78 13 - 79 6 3/20 13.16 6.07 13 - - 10 WD Parnell (PC) 4 4 66 11 1 120 6 3/33 20 10.9 11 - -

Lungi Ngidi, the Paarl Royals pacer, continues to lead the top spot in the wickets standings with 12 scalps. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams (10) retained his second rank at 17.9. Reece Topley (10) moved up from fifth to third rank at 21.5.

Marcus Stoinis (9) climbed up from eighth to fourth spot at 11.77. Daniel Worrall (9) slipped from third to fifth slot at 17.55. Keshav Maharaj (9) maintained his sixth position, averaging 19.33.

Ottneil Baartman (8) slipped from the fourth to the seventh slot. Obed McCoy (7) moved up from 12th to eighth rank at 29. Thomas Kaber (6) descended from seventh to ninth rank, averaging 13.16. Wayne Parnell (6) slipped from ninth to 10th position at 20.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App