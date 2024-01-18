SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi

Paarl Royals secured a seven-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings in. the ninth match of SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl.

Batting first, Joburg Super Kings could rack up only 134 runs in 19.5 overs. No. 3 batter Leus du Plooy top-scored with 71 runs from 43 balls with the aid of seven fours and three sixes. Other batters failed to put up an effort in the middle. Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets, conceding just 17 runs in 3.5 overs.

In reply, Jason Roy departed early for just five runs. However, Jos Buttler (70* off 37) and Wihan Lubbe (39 off 30) steered their side to a competitive position. Ultimately, the Royals reached home in just 14.1 overs with seven wickets remaining.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 3 3 0 243 98 81 133 182.7 - 3 - 14 19 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 3 3 0 169 104 56.33 98 172.44 1 - - 13 9 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 3 3 1 162 85 81 82 197.56 - 2 - 12 11 4 JC Buttler (PR) 3 3 1 123 70* 61.5 76 161.84 - 1 - 15 4 5 JL du Plooy (JSK) 3 3 0 120 71 40 73 164.38 - 1 - 13 5 6 DA Miller (PR) 3 3 1 118 75* 59 79 149.36 - 1 - 12 3 7 RR Rossouw (PC) 2 2 0 111 82 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 11 6 8 J Hermann (SEC) 2 2 1 109 106* 109 73 149.31 1 - - 8 6 9 M Van Buuren (PR) 3 3 2 108 72* 108 72 150 - 1 - 9 4 10 MP Breetzke (DSG) 3 3 0 95 43 31.66 62 153.22 - - - 9 6

MICT batters Ryan Rickleton (243) and Rassie van der Dussen (169) continue to hold the top two positions. Durban middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen has accumulated 162 runs to retain the third spot.

Jos Buttler climbed up from 16th rank to fourth spot with 123 runs after his half-century against Super Kings on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Leus du Plooy (120) climbed up from 18th to fifth position following his 43-ball 71-run knock vs Royals. David Miller (118) moved down from fourth to sixth slot.

Rilee Rossouw (111), J Hermann (109), Matthew Breetzke (95), and Nicholas Pooran (86) slipped two positions each to secure the remaining slots, respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 3 3 71 11.5 - 79 8 4/39 9.87 6.67 8.87 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 3 3 60 10 - 101 6 4/26 16.83 10.1 10 1 - 3 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 4 D Pretorius (DSG) 3 3 48 8 - 62 4 2/19 15.5 7.75 12 - - 5 KA Maharaj (DSG) 3 3 60 10 - 78 4 2/17 19.5 7.8 15 - - 6 OC McCoy (PR) 3 3 66 11 - 87 4 2/31 21.75 7.9 16.5 - - 7 AL Phehlukwayo (PR) 3 3 72 12 - 97 4 2/29 24.25 8.08 18 - - 8 RJW Topley (DSG) 3 3 72 12 1 102 4 3/19 25.5 8.5 18 - - 9 Imran Tahir (JSK) 3 3 54 9 - 52 3 1/9 17.33 5.77 18 - - 10 JT Smuts (DSG) 2 2 42 7 - 54 3 2/36 18 7.71 14 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi consolidated his pole position with eight wickets after an impressive 3/17 against Joburg Super Kings. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams retained his second rank with six wickets.

DSG bowlers Richard Gleeson (5), Dwaine Pretorius (4) and Keshav Maharaj (4) maintained their third, fourth, and fifth positions at an aveage of 20.2, 15.5, and 19.5 respectively. Obed McCoy climbed from 20th to sixth spot, picking up four wickets at an average of 21.75.

Andile Phehlukwayo (4) moved up from 10th to the seventh slot at 24.25. Reece Topley (4) moved down from sixth to eighth spot at 25.5. Imran Tahir (3) propelled from 17th to ninth rank at 17.33. JJ Smuts (3) glided down from the seventh to 10th slot at an average of 18.

