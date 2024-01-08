Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 3 (Updated) ft. Tanisha Singh and Dhara Gujjar

A total of 17 matches were played during Round 3 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Four out of these 17 matches ended in no result, with the teams sharing two points among themselves. Six out of the 13 completed matches were won by the teams batting first, while the teams batting second won the remaining seven matches.

Baroda defeated Sikkim by a round-high margin of 326 runs. Baroda posted a total of 426 runs for the loss of nine wickets after electing to bat first. Pragya Rawat scored a century for the team. Sikkim, in reply, could make just 100 runs with only four batters going into double-digit scores.

Himachal Pradesh defeated Kerala by seven wickets, the highest win margin in terms of wickets in Round 3. Kerala could post only 189 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. P G Kahlon and Harleen B Deol took four wickets each for Himachal. Himachal took 43 overs to reach the target of 190 runs, losing only three wickets.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 2 2 253 - 242 126.5 152.4 1 0 33 7 2 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 3 3 205 2 101* 205 73.47 2 0 24 0 3 Kashish Agarwal CAB 3 3 204 1 141* 102 93.15 1 1 13 0 4 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 3 3 195 - 173 65 124.2 1 0 25 4 5 Shrey GOACA"}">GOACA 3 3 185 1 139 92.5 106.93 1 0 24 2 6 Dhara Gujjar"}">Dhara Gujjar CAB 3 3 184 - 142 61.33 68.4 1 0 14 0 7 Kriti Gupta CSCS 3 3 175 2 90 175 98.31 0 2 24 0 8 Tanisha Singh DDCA 2 2 174 - 107 87 126.08 1 1 24 1 9 Radha Yadav BCA 3 3 174 - 98 58 104.81 0 2 20 0 10 Tanisha Ohlan HCA 3 3 171 1 106* 85.5 86.36 1 0 19 0

Shweta Sehrawat continues to remain in the first place on this list of batters with the most runs. She has made 253 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 152.40.

Chitra Singh Jamwal has jumped to second position and has 205 runs to her name in three matches at a strike rate of 73.47. Kashish Agarwal has slipped to third place from second. She has scored 204 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 93.15.

V Sneha Deepthi has moved to fourth position from third. She has amassed 195 runs in three matches at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 124.20. Shrey, who was in fourth place earlier, is now the fifth-highest run-scorer. She has made 185 runs in three matches so far for Goa.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Asha S CAP 3 3 10 28.3 94 5 9.4 3.29 17.1 0 1 2 Dhara Gujjar CAB 3 2 8 12 44 5 5.5 3.66 9 0 1 3 A B Das TCA 3 3 8 23.5 56 5 7 2.34 17.87 0 1 4 Durga Murmu JSCA 3 3 8 23.1 62 4 7.75 2.67 17.37 1 0 5 Krishna D Patel GUCA 3 3 8 29.1 72 4 9 2.46 21.87 1 0 6 Sahana S Pawar KSCA 3 3 8 29 74 3 9.25 2.55 21.75 0 0 7 Renuka Chaudhari GUCA 3 3 7 30 38 3 5.42 1.26 25.71 0 0 8 Reshma Nayak TCA 3 3 7 20 61 4 8.71 3.05 17.14 1 0 9 G S Wankar VCA 3 3 7 26 95 4 13.57 3.65 22.28 1 0 10 Rin Mawii CAM 3 3 7 28 120 5 17.14 4.28 24 0 1

Asha S continues to remain the leading wicket-taker. She has picked 10 wickets in three matches at an average of 9.40. Dhara Gujjar and A B Das have taken eight wickets each and are in the next two places on this list. Dhara and Das picked a fifer in their latest outing.

Durga Murmu jumped to fourth place from 10th and has eight wickets to her name in three matches at an average of 9. Krishna D Patel took a three-wicket haul in her last outing and has picked eight wickets as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App