Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 7 (Updated) ft. Shweta Sehrawat and Sonam Yadav

A total of 17 matches took place in round seven of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, January 16. The teams chasing the targets won nine out of these 17 matches. The batters had a decent outing in this round.

The teams batting first scored more than 200 runs in six matches. Railways scored 347 runs for the loss of seven wickets against Manipur. It was the highest score of the day. They restricted Manipur to just 61 runs and won the match by a massive margin of 286 runs.

Meghalaya were bundled out for just 34 runs against Uttar Pradesh in 19.5 overs. This was the lowest score of the day. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Sonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh and took seven wickets for seven runs in nine overs. Uttar Pradesh won the match in just seven overs with eight wickets in hand.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 6 6 454 1 242 90.8 116.11 1 2 63 10 2 Pratika DDCA 6 5 334 - 141 66.8 103.4 2 1 35 7 3 Punam Raut"}">Punam Raut CAU 6 6 334 1 128* 66.8 94.08 1 2 38 0 4 Tanisha Singh DDCA 6 5 331 1 107 82.75 107.81 1 3 40 1 5 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 6 6 327 2 101* 81.75 65.79 2 2 37 0 6 Radha Yadav BCA 6 6 309 - 98 51.5 104.39 0 3 33 1 7 Kriti Gupta CSCS 6 6 293 4 90 146.5 87.2 0 3 34 1 8 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 6 6 287 1 173 57.4 113.88 1 1 38 6 9 Amrita Joseph BCA 6 6 287 - 107 47.83 88.03 2 1 27 1 10 Shrey GOACA 6 6 286 1 139 57.2 97.61 1 0 39 2

Shweta Sehrawat is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She has scored 454 runs in six matches at an average of 90.80 and a strike rate of 116.11. Sehrawat is the only batter with 400 runs so far this season.

Pratika has retained her place in the second position on this list. She has 334 runs to her name in six matches at an average of 66.80.

Punam Raut has moved to third place from fourth and has amassed a total of 334 runs in six matches at an average of 66.80.

Tanisha Singh has slipped to fourth place from third. She has scored 331 runs in five outings at an average of 82.75 and a strike rate of 107.81.

Chitra Singh Jamwal is still the fifth-highest run-scorer this season. She has made 327 runs in six outings at an average of 81.75.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Priya Mishra DDCA 6 6 19 49.1 166 4 8.73 3.37 15.52 2 0 2 Vinaya KCA 6 6 17 49.3 182 5 10.7 3.67 17.47 2 1 3 Krishna D Patel GUCA 7 7 17 64.1 199 4 11.7 3.1 22.64 1 0 4 Tarang Jha CAM 7 7 17 61.1 284 4 16.7 4.64 21.58 2 0 5 Asha S CAP 7 7 16 62.1 186 5 11.62 2.99 23.31 1 1 6 Vaishnavi Sharma MPCA 7 5 15 46.1 123 5 8.2 2.66 18.46 0 1 7 Sonam Yadav UPCA 6 6 15 57 113 7 7.53 1.98 22.8 0 1 8 Priya Kumari PCA 6 6 15 37.3 137 5 9.13 3.65 15 2 1 9 Ss Kalal RCA 6 6 14 57 135 4 9.64 2.36 24.42 1 0 10 Rachna Singh BICA 7 7 14 53.3 223 5 15.92 4.16 22.92 0 1

Priya Mishra has jumped to first place from fourth and has taken 19 wickets in six matches at an average of 8.73.

Vinaya has moved to second place from third after her recent outing. She has taken 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.70.

Krishna D Patel has slipped to third place from second and has 17 wickets to her name in seven matches at an average of 11.70.

Tarang Jha is in fourth place now and was the leading wicket-taker after the completion of round six. She has picked 17 wickets as well in seven matches.

Asha S continues to remain in fifth position and has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.62 in seven matches.

