Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 1 

The Senior Women’s One Day Trophy commenced on Thursday, January 4, across various venues in India with a total of 17 matches staged across five groups. Let’s take a look at the points table of each group following the action of Day 1.

Madhya Pradesh clinch humungous win to top Group A

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 5.24 4 2 Railways 1 1 0 0 0 2.24 4 3 Saurashtra 1 1 0 0 0 0.433 4 4 Assam 1 1 0 0 0 0.124 4 5 Odisha 1 0 1 0 0 -0.124 0 6 Chandigarh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.433 0 7 Tamil Nadu 1 0 1 0 0 -2.24 0 8 Manipur 1 0 1 0 0 -5.24 0

In Group A, Madhya Pradesh lead the charts after an overwhelming 262-run victory over Manipur in Puducherry. Railways won by 112 runs against Tamil Nadu to occupy the second position.

Saurashtra won by four wickets against Chandigarh to attain third place, while Assam got better of Odisha in a five-wicket win to retain the fourth slot.

Tripura open on a high note in Group B

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tripura 1 1 0 0 0 3.42 4 2 Karnataka 1 1 0 0 0 1.78 4 3 Jharkhand 1 1 0 0 0 1.14 4 4 Gujarat 1 1 0 0 0 0.254 4 5 Pondicherry 1 0 1 0 0 -0.254 0 6 Bihar 1 0 1 0 0 -1.14 0 7 Vidarbha 1 0 1 0 0 -1.78 0 8 Mizoram 1 0 1 0 0 -3.42 0

In Group B, Tripura trounced Mizoram by 171 runs to secure first place. Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 89 runs and took the second place. Jharkhand and Gujarat also turned victorious in their respective games against Bihar and Pondicherry to move to third and fourth place.

Goa take top spot in Group C

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Goa 1 1 0 0 0 6 4 2 Maharashtra 1 1 0 0 0 2.1 4 3 Rajasthan 1 1 0 0 0 0.76 4 4 J & K 1 0 1 0 0 -0.76 0 5 Haryana 1 0 1 0 0 -2.1 0 6 Meghalaya 1 0 1 0 0 -6 0

Goa are placed at the top of Group C after crushing Meghalaya’s spirit by 300 runs. With a 105-run win against Haryana, Maharashtra secured second place in this group. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir took the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Mumbai lead Group D

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 1 1 0 0 0 7.76 4 2 Uttarakhand 1 1 0 0 0 1.88 4 3 Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 0.48 4 4 Bengal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.48 0 5 Chhattisgarh 1 0 1 0 0 -1.88 0 6 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 0 -7.76 0

Senior Women’s T20 champions Mumbai routed Arunachal Pradesh by 388 runs to start their One-Day campaign on a bright note. The Humairaa Kaazi-led side are placed on top of Group D with four points and a solid net run rate of 7.760. Uttarakhand and Hyderabad also registered wins against Chattisgarh and Bengal to secure second and third place, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh on top of Group E

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 5.397 4 2 Andhra 1 1 0 0 0 4.9 4 3 Kerala 1 1 0 0 0 4.32 4 4 Baroda 1 0 1 0 0 -4.32 0 5 Sikkim 1 0 1 0 0 -4.9 0 6 Nagaland 1 0 1 0 0 -5.397 0

In the last group, which is Group E, Himachal Pradesh thumped Nagaland by 10 wickets in a low-scoring fixture. They now lead the points table with four points and an NRR of 5,397. Andhra defeated Sikkim vehemently by 245 runs to be placed second, and Kerala outplayed Baroda in a 216-run win to clinch the third spot.

Each team with a win is awarded four points, while the losing side gains nothing. In case of a tie or an abandoned match, both teams share the maximum points (two points each).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App