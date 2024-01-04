Cricket

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 1 

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 04, 2024 20:51 IST
Updated points table of Senior Women's One Day Trophy after Round 1

The Senior Women’s One Day Trophy commenced on Thursday, January 4, across various venues in India with a total of 17 matches staged across five groups. Let’s take a look at the points table of each group following the action of Day 1.

Madhya Pradesh clinch humungous win to top Group A

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Madhya Pradesh110005.244
2Railways110002.244
3Saurashtra110000.4334
4Assam110000.1244
5Odisha10100-0.1240
6Chandigarh10100-0.4330
7Tamil Nadu10100-2.240
8Manipur10100-5.240

In Group A, Madhya Pradesh lead the charts after an overwhelming 262-run victory over Manipur in Puducherry. Railways won by 112 runs against Tamil Nadu to occupy the second position.

Saurashtra won by four wickets against Chandigarh to attain third place, while Assam got better of Odisha in a five-wicket win to retain the fourth slot.

Tripura open on a high note in Group B

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Tripura110003.424
2Karnataka110001.784
3Jharkhand110001.144
4Gujarat110000.2544
5Pondicherry10100-0.2540
6Bihar10100-1.140
7Vidarbha10100-1.780
8Mizoram10100-3.420

In Group B, Tripura trounced Mizoram by 171 runs to secure first place. Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 89 runs and took the second place. Jharkhand and Gujarat also turned victorious in their respective games against Bihar and Pondicherry to move to third and fourth place.

Goa take top spot in Group C

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Goa1100064
2Maharashtra110002.14
3Rajasthan110000.764
4J & K10100-0.760
5Haryana10100-2.10
6Meghalaya10100-60

Goa are placed at the top of Group C after crushing Meghalaya’s spirit by 300 runs. With a 105-run win against Haryana, Maharashtra secured second place in this group. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir took the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Mumbai lead Group D

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai110007.764
2Uttarakhand110001.884
3Hyderabad110000.484
4Bengal10100-0.480
5Chhattisgarh10100-1.880
6Arunachal Pradesh10100-7.760

Senior Women’s T20 champions Mumbai routed Arunachal Pradesh by 388 runs to start their One-Day campaign on a bright note. The Humairaa Kaazi-led side are placed on top of Group D with four points and a solid net run rate of 7.760. Uttarakhand and Hyderabad also registered wins against Chattisgarh and Bengal to secure second and third place, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh on top of Group E

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Himachal Pradesh110005.3974
2Andhra110004.94
3Kerala110004.324
4Baroda10100-4.320
5Sikkim10100-4.90
6Nagaland10100-5.3970

In the last group, which is Group E, Himachal Pradesh thumped Nagaland by 10 wickets in a low-scoring fixture. They now lead the points table with four points and an NRR of 5,397. Andhra defeated Sikkim vehemently by 245 runs to be placed second, and Kerala outplayed Baroda in a 216-run win to clinch the third spot.

Each team with a win is awarded four points, while the losing side gains nothing. In case of a tie or an abandoned match, both teams share the maximum points (two points each).

