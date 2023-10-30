Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 7 (October 30)

A total of 17 games took place on the last day of the group stage in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023. Let's delve into the details of which teams qualified for the next stage and the standings of all five different groups.

Punjab and Railways qualify from Group A

In Group A, Punjab and Railways progressed to the next round with 28 and 22 points respectively. Punjab made it to the first quarter-final with Railways set to clash against Bengal in the third quarter-final.

Haryana, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Bihar, and Sikkim are the five sides that have been eliminated from Group A after playing seven games each.

Bengal and Karnataka advance from Group B

Moving to Group B, Bengal topped the standings with 24 points and a net run rate of 2.27. They registered five wins in six matches with one game ending in a defeat. They will lock horns with Railways in the third quarter-final.

Karnataka, on the other hand, made it to the first pre-quarter-final after securing the second position in Group B with 20 points. They will go against Uttarakhand in the knockout game.

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya have been eliminated from this particular group after failing to accumulate enough wins and points.

Group C witnesses Baroda and Mumbai’s dominance

Shifting our focus to Group C, Baroda made it to the fourth quarter-final and they will be up against Kerala. Mumbai secured the second rank with 20 points and a net run rate of 1.498.

After bagging the second rank, Mumbai qualified for the second pre-quarter-final and will be up against Andhra. Delhi, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Gujarat, and Mizoram have been eliminated from Group C.

Kerala and Uttarakhand secure knockout spots in Group D

Delving into the details of Group D, Kerala achieved the pole position in the standings with 20 points after earning five out of six wins. They will lock horns with Baroda in the fourth quarter-final.

Uttarakhand bagged the second position with 16 points and they will take on Karnataka in the first pre-quarter-final. However, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Chattisgarh, and Manipur failed to make it to the next stage.

Madhya Pradesh & Andhra hold dominance in Group E

In Group E, Madhya Pradesh registered six consecutive victories to rack up the first position on the points table with 24 points. They qualified for the second quarter-final.

Andhra, on the other hand, bagged the second position to secure the second pre-quarter-final against Mumbai. Hyderabad, Odisha, Nagaland, J&K, and Arunachal Pradesh bagged the remaining positions in Group E and were eliminated from the campaign.