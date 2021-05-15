Players who Babar Azam wanted to pick weren't selected: Shoaib Malik accuses PCB of nepotism

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has come out with some harsh criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). While admitting that he is putting his career at risk with his accusations, the 39-year-old alleged that the captain has no say in the team selection.

Shoaib Malik stated that the selectors didn't pick many players captain Babar Azam wanted in the squad for the recent series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. He added that the captain should have the final say in these matters.

"In the recent squad, there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren't selected. Everyone has their opinions but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it's he who will fight it out on the ground with his team," said Shoaib Malik.

The Sialkot-born player also accused the PCB of nepotism and suggested that things would move in a positive direction when more importance was given to a player's skills.

"We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is present in the rest of the world as well, but it seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system is when more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows," Malik was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq.

I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again: Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik stated that he is ready to speak on behalf of his fellow cricketers, at least at this stage, even if it means he doesn't play for Pakistan again.

"Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person's control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again. But I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers," said Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik, who retired from ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup, last played for Pakistan in T20I cricket in September of 2020.